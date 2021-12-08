SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 5

The fifth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

After a disappointing start to their BBL campaign, the Heat will look to return to winning ways against last season's runners-up Perth Scorchers. The Scorchers begin their quest for a fourth BBL trophy without the services of Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson, both of whom are on national duty. However, they still boast a formidable side capable of going all the way this season. But the Scorchers will need to overcome Chris Lynn and co. in their first BBL 2021 clash. The Brisbane Heat have a well-balanced side in place, which should give the Scorchers a run for their money in what should be an entertaining game of cricket in Perth.

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson/Kurtis Patterson, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff and Matt Kelly

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Jack Wildermuth, Liam Guthrie, Matt Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett

Match Details

SCO vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 5

Date and Time: 8th December 2021, 4:05 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

As seen in previous seasons, the Perth Stadium pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat despite some extra bounce likely to trouble them at times. There isn't much available for the spinners, who will need to use the dimensions of the ground to their advantage. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s SCO vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Although Ben Duckett scored some runs on his BBL debut, he couldn't kick on in the middle overs. He will be keen to continue to sustain his early season form with another big knock, making him a good addition to your SCO vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is back for another BBL stint with the Perth Scorchers after a good campaign last time around. The southpaw is one of the premier T20 batters going around. His experience and big-hitting prowess should hold him in good stead ahead of today's game.

All-rounder

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie, like Munro, had a good campaign with the Perth Scorchers last season, chipping in with valuable runs and wickets. The all-rounder provides a much-needed balance to the side. And with Mitchell Marsh unavailable for the first few games, Hardie is a handy pick in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rehman: Mujeeb Ur Rehman didn't have the best of games in his previous BBL 2021-22 outing, going wicketless against the Sydney Thunder. However, Mujeeb is one of the best spinners in the competition and rarely fails in succession, making him a must-have in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro (SCO)

Chris Lynn (HEA)

Mujeeb ur Rehman (HEA)

Important stats for SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 443 runs in 16 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 31.64

Chris Lynn - 458 runs in 13 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 35.23

Andrew Tye - 21 wickets in 17 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 20.62

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Sam Heazlett, Ashton Turner, Jack Wildermuth, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Xavier Bartlett, Xavier Bartlett and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Jimmy Peirson, Ashton Turner, Jack Wildermuth, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Xavier Bartlett, Xavier Bartlett and Ashton Agar

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth

Edited by Samya Majumdar