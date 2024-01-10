SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers (SCO) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers have won five of their last seven matches. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches. Perth Scorchers are having a very bad season, and Brisbane Heat are the clear favorites to win today's match.

SCO vs HEA Match Details

The 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 10 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 2:10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs HEA, Match 32

Date and Time: January 10, 2024, 2:10 pm IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gabba in Brisbane is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters.

SCO vs HEA Form Guide

SCO - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

HEA - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

SCO vs HEA Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris

HEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Inglis

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for Perth Scorchers whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. S Billings is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Munro

Z Crawley and C Munro are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. L Evans is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Walter

P Walter and A Hardie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. M Neser is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

X Bartlett

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Bartlett and A Tye. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. L Morris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hardie

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Hardie the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of early bounce during powerplay overs. He has earned 432 points in the last six matches.

P Walter

P Walter is just an another level beast. He loves performing against Perth Scorchers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 416 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCO vs HEA, Match 32

A Hardie

P Walter

J Inglis

X Bartlett

C Munro

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: L Evans, C Munro, Z Crawley

All-rounders: A Hardie, P Walter, C Connolly, M Neser

Bowlers: X Bartlett, L Morris, A Tye

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: J Brown, C Munro

All-rounders: A Hardie, P Walter, N McSweeney

Bowlers: X Bartlett, L Morris, A Tye, M Swepson, M Kuhnemann