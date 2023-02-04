SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Final

The final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

The Perth Scorchers have been the standout team in the tournament, with the likes of Aaron Hardie and Andrew Tye impressing of late. They are on a four-match winning streak and will want to end the tournament with a successful defense of their BBL trophy.

As for their opponents Brisbane Heat, they have hit their strides at the right time with Michael Neser leading the charge. Although they are slightly underpowered for the task at hand, the Heat have clicked as a unit and should be a handful for the Scorchers.

With the BBL trophy and a place in the history books at stake, an entertaining game beckons at the Perth Stadium.

SCO vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Final

The Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will square off in the final of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in Perth. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Final

Date and Time: 4th February 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SCO vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Matt Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou and David Payne.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (15 matches, 405 runs, Average: 36.82)

Josh Inglis has been brilliant for the Scorchers, scoring 405 runs at an average of 36.82. He is striking at 148.90, taking on the spinners and pacers to good effect in the middle overs. With Inglis having a good record at the Perth Stadium as well, he is a must-have in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

Top Batter Pick

Josh Brown (13 matches, 233 runs, SR: 143.83)

Josh Brown is one of the Brisbane Heat's top batters this season with 233 runs in 13 matches. His strike rate of 143.83 sets him apart, with his attacking style of batting holding him in good stead. With Brown capable of scoring quick runs in the powerplay phase, he is a good addition to your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (16 matches, 26 wickets, Average: 17.58)

Michael Neser has been sensational with the ball, picking up wickets across all phases of an innings. He has 26 wickets at an average of 17.58 and comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Sixers. With the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, Neser is another top pick for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (15 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 19.28)

Andrew Tye is another top bowler in the BBL with 25 wickets in 15 matches. While he has been expensive at times, Tye is averaging 19.28 with a bowling strike rate of 13.92. With Tye consistently taking wickets at the Perth Stadium, he is a must-have in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has done brilliantly with the bat, scoring 342 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57. He impressed against the Heat earlier in the season as well, scoring a fifty in the corresponding league fixture at the Perth Stadium. With Bancroft capable of scoring big runs and in good form, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Hain

Sam Hain has slotted in perfectly in the Heat line-up with 160 runs at an average of 40. He has come up with some key knocks in the middle order alongside Jimmy Peirson, playing both pace and spin well. With Hain in good form, he is a good captaincy choice for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Andrew Tye 25 wickets in 15 matches Jason Behrendorff 19 wickets in 13 matches Josh Inglis 405 runs in 15 matches Josh Brown 233 runs in 13 matches Michael Neser 26 wickets in 14 matches

SCO vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Final

Jason Behrendorff has been sensational with the ball for the Scorchers, picking up 19 wickets in 13 matches. He has an economy rate of 6.71 and has taken wickets consistently with the new ball. With the conditions being suitable for new-ball bowling, Behrendorff can be backed to pick a wicket or two and add value to your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft (c), Max Bryant, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser (vc), Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Hain (vc), Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff (c), Andrew Tye, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann

