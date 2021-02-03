SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Feb 4th, 2021

The Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Perth Scorchers taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

The Brisbane Heat have been on a roll with three consecutive wins in the BBL in the build-up to this game. Chris Lynn and his men have turned out complete performances with the ball, with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson wreaking havoc off late.

Adding to their bowling exploits, Sam Heazlett's coming-of-age knock in the previous game against the Thunder hands the Heat much-needed momentum ahead of their clash against the Scorchers.

Speaking of the Scorchers, the three-time BBL champions have been impressive this season although they have lost their last two games.

Their batting unit, along with this season's leading wicket-taker Jhye Richardson, has come to the fore more often than not with telling performances.

Given their depth and experience, the Scorchers will fancy their chances. However, it isn't as straightforward as said.

The previous fixture between the two sides saw the Heat choke the Scorchers with the spin threat of Labuschagne and Swepson.

While they lack the same firepower their opponents boast of, the Heat should be a handful for the Scorchers in what should be a cracking game.

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing 11

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth/Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Ben Laughlin

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, the Challenger

Date: February 4, 2021, at 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A fresh pitch beckons at the Manuka Oval, which should have enough to keep the bowlers interested. Apart from some early swing with the new ball, the spinners should extract some turn as the game progresses.

However, the pitch shouldn't change much from the first innings with the ball skidding on nicely under lights. 160 should be par at this venue, and either side is likely to chase upon winning the toss.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Mitch Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Marnus Labuschagne, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Mitch Swepson and Morne Morkel

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Lewis Gregory, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Marnus Labuschagne, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Morne Morkel

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson