SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 5th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game of what promises to be an entertaining double-header in BBL 2019-20, Perth Scorchers host Hobart Hurricanes at the Optus Stadium. The hosts have felt the effect of losing Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the off-season as they sit near the bottom of the table.

Although two wins out of five don't make for a bad reading, the Scorchers would love to register a win on Sunday to sustain their challenge for a playoff place.

Their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes have also won two out of their five games so far. They come into this game on the back of a loss, courtesy of a Chris Lynn special and will be eyeing a quick turnaround with D'Arcy Short and Riley Meredith eager to make an impact.

Given the nature of the surface at the Optus Stadium, a high-scoring thriller is on the cards for the fans to witness in the 24th match of BBL 2019-20. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs HUR.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott (C & WK), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmad, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

Playing XI Updates

Perth Scorchers

Advertisement

The Scorchers should field an unchanged side after a sensational win against the Brisbane Heat. The Scorchers are slowly gelling as a unit with Fawad Ahmed and Chris Jordan starring with the ball in the previous game.

They have a deep batting unit as well with Mitchell Marsh leading the way with 145 runs in five games. They are yet to see the best of Ashton Turner this season although Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone have made up for his failure. Cameron Green will continue to feature in the side as the finisher while Ashton Agar's inclusion adds a lot of balance to their side.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Turner, Bancroft, Marsh(C), Green, Agar, Jordan, Jhye, Fawad and Kelly.

Hobart Hurricanes

James Faulkner's injury could be a cause of concern for this game and should be replaced by Scott Boland. While this does hurt the balance of the side, Hobart Hurricanes will bank on D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott for a bulk of the runs.

David Miller is yet to fire in BBL 2019-20 which is a concern for the away side. In contrast, Riley Meredith has been sensational for the Hurricanes with the lanky pacer picking wickets consistently. Along with Qais Ahmed, Meredith will be key against a solid Scorchers batting unit on Sunday.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, McDermott (C & WK), Miller, Bailey, Milenko, Ellis, Qais, Meredith, Rose and Boland.

Match details

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 24

5th January 2020, 4:10 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

Pitch report

Both games so far at the Optus Stadium this season has seen the side batting first win the game. However, the pitch should remain the same for the entire game with the straight boundary being relatively small compared to the others. Winning the toss and chasing would be the ideal option under lights with 170 being par on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott is the ideal pick for the wicket-keeper slot ahead of Josh Inglis. Although Inglis has scored over 100 runs this season, McDermott's experience and ability to play spin well hold him in good stead. If credits suffice, Inglis could be included as the second wicket-keeper in the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone is slowly finding his feet at the top of the Perth batting unit. Although he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, Livingstone is still due for a big score. Along with David Miller, Livingstone should be included in the fantasy side for this game. While one of Ashton Turner or Cameron Bancroft would also do the trick, George Bailey is an outside pick if the Hurricanes were to chase at the Optus Stadium.

Allrounders: D'Arcy Short has undoubtedly been one of the best players in BBL over the last two seasons. The southpaw has blown hot and cold this season although he still has two fifties in BBL 2019-20. He is a must-have in the side for this game along with Mitch Marsh, who has a good knowledge of the conditions at the Optus Stadium. Ashton Agar is a decent pick as well with the lanky all-rounder picking two wickets so far at this venue.

Bowlers: Chris Jordan has picked five wickets in his outings at this venue which makes him a must-have in the side along with Riley Meredith. Meredith's tally of nine wickets for the Hurricanes holds him in good stead while the likes of Nathan Ellis and Qais Ahmed are dependable options as well. One of Fawad Ahmed or Jhye Richardson should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this crucial game.

Captain: D'Arcy Short is the ideal candidate to have as your captain with the opener expected to roll his arm for a few overs as well. Short plays for Western Australia in the domestic circuit which should give him a better idea of the Optus Stadium and his domestic teammates in the Scorchers roster. Along with him, the duo of Mitch Marsh and Liam Livingstone should also be backed to score some runs which makes them viable options for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, David Miller, D'Arcy Short, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Cameron Bancroft, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Mitch Marsh, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Qais Ahmed and Riley Meredith. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Mitch Marsh