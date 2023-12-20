SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 9

The 9th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers (SCO) squaring off against Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday, December 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers won their last match against Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets.

Predicting the winner in such early matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, the Perth Scorchers look like a tough opponent and might prevail over the Stars.

SCO vs HUR Match Details

The 9th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 20 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs HUR, Match 9

Date and Time: 20th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium in Perth is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle overs are dominated by batters. Last international match here was played between India and South Africa, where a total of 270 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SCO vs HUR Form Guide

SCO - N/R W

HUR - L

SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Stephen Eskinazi, Zak Crawley, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner ©, Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff

HUR Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis ©, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Inglis

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for Perth Scorchers whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. B McDermott is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Jewell

A Turner and C Jewell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. Z Crawley is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Hardie

C Anderson and A Hardie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Connolly is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Behrendorff

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Behrendorff and A Tye. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. N Ellis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hardie

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Hardie the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of early bounce during powerplay overs.

J Behrendorff

J Behrendorff is just another level beast. He loves performing against Hobart Hurricanes and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Stars.

5 Must-Picks for SCO vs HUR, Match 9

B McDermott

J Behrendorff

A Tye

A Hardie

J Richardson

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis, B McDermott

Batters: A Turner, C Jewell

All-rounders: A Hardie (c), C Anderson

Bowlers: J Behrendorff (vc), J Richardson, A Tye, N Ellis, R Meredith

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade, B McDermott

Batters: Z Crawley

All-rounders: A Hardie, C Anderson, C Connolly

Bowlers: J Behrendorff (c), J Richardson, A Tye, N Ellis (vc), R Meredith