SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's Practise T20 Match

As part of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations, Scotland and Ireland face each other at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

After a couple of good performances in the ODI format, Scotland have their sights set on the T20 World Cup as they face Ireland as part of their preparations. Although Scotland boast a good blend of youth and experience, Ireland will come into the game as the stronger of the two sides. With both teams having several explosive players attheir disposal, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

SCO vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Alasdair Evans and Hamza Tahir

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Ben White and Joshua Little

Match Details

SCO vs IRE, Practice T20 Match

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the venue with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play with the pitch likely to slow down a touch. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross is one of Scotland's most exciting batters given his ability to score quick runs regardless of his batting position. Cross is also handy with the gloves behind the stumps, making him a good option for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 fantasy teams.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is Ireland's best batter in the T20 format with his numbers speaking for themselves. Stirling's explosive batting ability and experience of playing in the subcontinent should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Simi Singh: Ireland's lead spinner Simi Singh comes into the game on the back of a decent run of form in this format. Apart from his accurate spin, Simi is a handy batter down the order, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Like Simi Singh, Mark Watt also comes into the game on the back of good performances. He is one of Scotland's more economical bowlers and should ideally pick up a wicket or two on a track that should help the spinners.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Kyle Coetzer (SCO)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 2401 runs in 85 T20I innings, Bat Average: 30.39

Richie Berrington - 1414 runs in 57 T20I innings, Bat Average: 30.74

Mark Watt - 47 wickets in 37 T20I matches, Economy: 7.29

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Andy Balbirnie, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Richie Berrington, Simi Singh, Brad Wheal, Craig Young, Mark Adair and Mark Watt

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: George Munsey

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Andy Balbirnie, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Richie Berrington, Simi Singh, Brad Wheal, Joshua Little, Mark Adair and Mark Watt

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Edited by Samya Majumdar