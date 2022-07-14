SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Namibia (NAM) are set to face Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at Titwood in Glasgow on Thursday, July 14.

Scotland didn't have the best of outings against Nepal earlier in the week, with their batters unable to get going. However, they have a balanced squad, with the likes of Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif being in decent form. Namibia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a good win over Nepal and will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Glasgow.

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer, Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main and Hamza Tahir.

NAM XI

Lohan Louwrens, Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

Match Details

SCO vs NAM, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Titwood, Glasgow

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch has a lot of help on offer for the pacers. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand for the backend of the innings. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, with the pitch slowing down a touch. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with anything over 230 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross has blown hot and cold of late, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He is an exciting player who can tee off from ball one in the powerplay phase. Although Zane Green is not a bad option, Cross's ability to play pace and spin well should serve him well on this surface.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus is due a big score in the tournament, having gotten a few starts. He is a technically sound batter who can anchor an innings to perfection. With Erasmus adding value with the ball as well, he should be a good addition to your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

David Wiese: David Wiese is a proven performer in white-ball cricket, with his record speaking for itself. His skill-set adds some much-needed balance to the side along with his valuable experience. Given the conditions on offer in Glasgow, Wiese should be a must-have in your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mark Watt: Mark Watt has been in decent form in the last few months, impressing for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast. The left-arm spinner is known for his accuracy and clever use of variations in the middle overs. With Watt capable of holding his own with the bat as well, he is a fine addition to your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NAM)

Craig Williams (NAM)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Calum MacLeod - 2491 runs in 80 ODI matches, Average: 34.12

Gerhard Erasmus - 521 runs in 15 ODI matches, Average: 37.21

Rubel Trumpelmann - 12 wickets in 9 ODI matches, Average: 36.17

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, R Berrington, G Munsey, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, G Erasmus, D Wiese, S Sharif, J Frylinck, M Watt, H Tahir and R Trumpelmann.

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Richie Berrington.

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, R Berrington, K Coetzer, C Williams, G Erasmus, D Wiese, M Leask, J Frylinck, M Watt, G Main and R Trumpelmann.

Captain: David Wiese. Vice-captain: Mark Watt.

