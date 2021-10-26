SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 21

Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has Scotland (SCO) taking on Namibia (NAM) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Scotland come into the game on the back of a morale-sapping loss to Afghanistan. They will look to return to winning ways with a big win at the expense of Namibia, who begin their Super 12 journey campaign with this fixture. Although Namibia were able to beat the odds and qualify for the Super 12 phase, they will start as the underdogs. With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, a cracking contest beckons in Abu Dhabi.

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Rubel Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal

Match Details

SCO vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with some help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions despite there being movement on offer for the pacers. The pitch will ideally slow down as the innings progresses, with the ball not likely to come onto the bat nicely. Wickets in hand will be key at this venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SCO vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Although Zane Green hasn't fired for the Namibians in this tournament, he did find some form in the previous game against Ireland. Given his knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order, Green should get the nod over Matt Cross, who isn't a bad bet for this game by any means.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is one of the best batters on the Associate Nations circuit. His experience in County cricket should hold him in good stead as he looks to make an impact for Scotland in this fixture, making him a must-have in your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

David Wiese: David Wiese was one of the major reasons why Namibia made it to the Super 12 stage. The veteran all-rounder came up trumps in both their wins in Round 1. Given his knack for picking up wickets with subtle variations, he is one to watch out for in this contest.

Bowler

Josh Davey: Josh Davey has been Scotland's best bowler with his swing bowling and experience serving him well in Round 1. Although the Super 12 is a different ball game, Davey will look to continue his fine form against the Namibians and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in the SCO vs NAM clash in Abu Dhabi.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NAM)

Richie Berrington (SCO)

George Munsey (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Richie Berrington - 103 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 51.50

David Wiese - 100 runs and 3 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Gerhard Erasmus - 105 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.50

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Richie Berrington, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Josh Davey, Mark Watt and Bernard Scholtz

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: JJ Smit

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Gerhard Erasmus, Richie Berrington, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: David Wiese

Edited by Samya Majumdar