Scotland vs Namibia - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Scotland will take on Namibia (SCO vs NAM) in Match No. 125 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, February 19. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Scotland are at the top of the CWC League 2 points table, having picked up 23 wins and nine losses. In the ongoing tri-series, they have registered one big win over Namibia and one narrow three-wicket loss against Nepal.

On the other hand, Namibia have 18 wins, 14 losses and one no-result in this league. They’ve lost the two matches in this tri-series and will be desperate to record a victory when they take to the field on Sunday.

SCO vs NAM, Match Details

The 125 match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 between Scotland and Namibia will be played on February 20, 2023. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be the venue for this match.

The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Scotland vs Namibia, Match 125, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Date & Time: February 20, 2023, 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a very good one to bat on. Totals of 286, 275 and 275 have been hunted down in three out of the four matches of this tri-series. There could be a bit of movement for the pacers while the spinners have got some assistance as well.

All in all, we could be in for an engaging contest with plenty of runs being scored.

SCO vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland: L, W, W, L, W.

Namibia: L, L, L, W, W.

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns for Scotland heading into this encounter.

Scotland Probable Playing XI: Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

Namibia Team News

No major injury concerns for Namibia ahead of this must-win contest.

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo.

Today’s SCO vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Cross (33 matches, 701 runs, 43 catches, four stumpings)

Matthew Cross has batted decently in this league so far. The Scotland wicket-keeper batter has accumulated 701 runs, which includes five half-centuries, and has taken 43 catches as well.

Cross will look to further polish his record during Sunday's match against Namibia.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (31 matches, 1237 runs)

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus may have not fired in the last couple of games but he has been one of his side's best players in recent times. The Namibia skipper has amassed 1237 runs in 31 matches while averaging 45.81 which includes one hundred and 11 fifties. He has also taken 12 wickets with the ball.

Erasmus' incredible stats make him a must-have on your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Pikky Ya France (16 matches, 182 runs, 10 wickets)

Pikky Ya France can make useful contributions with both bat and ball. The Namibia off-spinning all-rounder has scored 182 runs at an average of 30.33 and has picked up 10 scalps in 16 matches in this league.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Watt (29 matches, 47 wickets, 169 runs)

Mark Watt has been excellent with the ball in this league. The Scotland left-arm spinner has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 19.12 in 29 matches and has an economy rate of 3.59.

Watt can make some vital contributions for your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

SCO vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Leask (27 matches, 514 runs, 30 wickets)

Michael Leask has made big and effective contributions with both bat and ball in this league. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 514 runs and has taken 30 scalps in 27 matches.

In the last two games, he has figures of 4/24 and 1/54 and in the only game he batted, he struck a fine 107 not out. This makes him a top choice for your fantasy outfit's captaincy for Sunday's match.

Bernard Scholtz (32 matches, 47 wickets, 146 runs)

Bernard Scholtz has bowled really well in recent months. The Namibia left-arm spinner has picked up 47 wickets in 32 games at an economy rate of 3.51. He averages 19.78 with the ball and has chipped in with 146 runs with the bat.

Scholtz could thus be a decent option for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Leask: 514 runs & 30 wickets in 27 matches.

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: 1237 runs & 12 wickets in 31 matches.

Bernard Scholtz: 47 wickets in 32 matches.

Mark Watt: 47 wickets in 29 matches.

Pikky Ya France: 182 runs & 10 wickets in 16 matches.

SCO vs NAM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and spinners and thus, they could be the key for your SCO vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team. The likes of Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Michael Leask, Pikky Ya France, Mark Watt and Bernard Scholtz will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Cross, Zane Green.

Batters: Richie Berrington, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus.

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Pikky Ya France.

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann.

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Namibia - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross.

Batters: Richie Berrington, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus.

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France

Bowlers: Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

