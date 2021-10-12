SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Scotland (SCO) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the fourth warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Netherlands begin their World Cup preparations as they look to make a big impact in the marquee tournament. Although they will start the game as the clear favorites, Scotland aren't a pushover by any means, with the likes of George Munsey and Mark Watt in fairly decent form. With both teams looking for some much-needed game time ahead of the World Cup, an exciting game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

SCO vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Alasdair Evans and Hamza Tahir

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ryan ten Doeschate, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelar (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek

Match Details

SCO vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 4

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, although there isn't much turn on offer. The pacers will look to take the pace off, which is a handy ploy at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total on this ground.

Today’s SCO vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Although Matt Cross has been a vital cog in Scotland's set-up, he isn't in the best of form, largely due to him batting lower down the order. With Ollie Hairs down with injury concerns, Cross could be in for an extended stay in the top order, making him a good pick for your SCO vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Stephan Myburgh: Netherlands veteran Stephan Myburgh is back with the national side and will be eager to contribute at the top of the order. Myburgh is a solid left-hander who can take the bowlers on in the powerplay overs. He should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ryan ten Doeschate: Ryan ten Doeschate is one of the better players on the Associate Nations circuit, with the all-rounder averaging in excess of 40 in the format. Ten Doeschate is also quite handy with the ball, making him a must-have in your SCO vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Mark Watt has been Scotland's best bowler over the last few weeks, with the spinner coming up with economical performances in the shorter formats. He also picked up a few wickets in the UAE Summer T20 Bash, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Myburgh (NED)

George Munsey (SCO)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Ryan ten Doeschate - 533 runs in 22 T20I innings, Bat Average: 44.42

Richie Berrington - 1516 runs in 59 T20I innings, Bat Average: 32.26

Roelof van der Merwe - 54 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Economy: 6.29

SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs NEDDream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, M O'Dowd, S Myburgh, C Ackermann, R Berrington, R ten Doeschate, F Klaassen, M Watt and P van Meekeren

Captain: C Ackermann. Vice-captain: G Munsey

SCO vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, P Seelar, S Myburgh, C Ackermann, R Berrington, R van der Merwe, A Evans, M Watt and P van Meekeren

Captain: S Myburgh. Vice-captain: G Munsey

Edited by Samya Majumdar