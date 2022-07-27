SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - July 27th, 2022

Scotland will host New Zealand in a two-match T20I series, the first of which will be played on Wednesday, July 27, at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

The Scottish players impressed in the group stages of last year;s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They beat Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman, but then lost all five matches in the Super 12 stage.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are fresh off a successful white-ball tour of Ireland. They beat Ireland 3-0 in the ODI series and also registered a 3-0 series win in the T20I leg.

The in-form Kiwis will look to continue their dominant run and prepare themselves for their upcoming series against the Netherlands and West Indies.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Arrival time in Edinburgh ahead of 2 T20Is and an ODI against Scotland. #SCOvNZ Arrival time in Edinburgh ahead of 2 T20Is and an ODI against Scotland. #SCOvNZ https://t.co/P3KccoNefC

The two T20Is will be followed by an ODI. This will be a great experience and opportunity for Scotland to host one of the top teams in world cricket. They will be keen to play their best cricket and make an impact.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20I between the two sides.

#3 Richie Berrington (SCO)

Richie Berrington will be the key man for Scotland when they take on New Zealand.

Richie Berrington is one of the most experienced batters in the Scotland line-up. The top-order batter has played 74 T20Is, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 31.96 with a strike-rate of 128.13. He also has a hundred and seven half-centuries to his name in this format.

The 35-year-old also bowls seam and can be an effective bowler. He has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 23.96, a strike-rate of 18.9 and a decent economy-rate of 7.58.

Inconsistency has been an issue with Berrington over the years. However, he is still one of the players to watch out for in this series.

#2 Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips enters this series on the back of a couple of fantastic knocks against Ireland.

Glenn Phillips was the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in their recent T20I series against Ireland. He scored 148 runs from three matches at an average of 148 and a strike-rate of 132.14, while notching up a couple of half-centuries as well.

Phillips was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the first and third matches of the series and has been in solid form with the bat for the Kiwis. He provides stability and power-hitting in the middle order and will be keen to continue his fine performances against Scotland as well.

#1 Ish Sodhi (NZ)

Ish Sodhi is a veteran in the format and will look to put a leash on the Scottish batsmen.

Right-arm leg-spinner Ish Sodhi had a wonderful T20I series against Ireland. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand with six scalps from three games at an average of 14.00 and an economy-rate of 7.63.

Sodhi is a T20 specialist and a canny operator with the knack of picking up wickets and putting the opposition batters under pressure more often than not. The 29-year-old has played 69 matches in the format for New Zealand, picking up a total of 89 wickets. He will also look to continue his fine form in this series.

