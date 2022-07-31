SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - July 31, 2022

Scotland (SCO) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 31. The hosts have been steamrolled in successive games. They were never in the game in both contests, which is worrisome going into the third match.

Scotland did have a few positives, especially Chris Greaves’ batting in the middle order, as the batter amassed 68 runs in two games. However,no bowler has looked good enough to stem the run flow against the mighty visitors.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to test their bench strength ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. They made some changes in the second game, and there could be a few more in this match too.

Finn Allen at the top order has been brilliant in the shortest version of the game. With the ball, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are ones to watch out for, as the duo knows where to pitch the ball and snare timely scalps.

On that note, here are three players who you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the SCO v NZ game.

#3 George Munsey (SCO)

New Zealand vs Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

George Munsey, Scotland's dashing opener, got two crucial chances in this series but failed to live up to expectations. He has scored just 47 runs at an average of 23.5 and strike rate of 112.

Munsey has a decent T20I record with 1317 runs from 51 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 145. He needs to spend some time at the crease and settle down before going for his shots. He remains a dangerous batter in the powerplay overs.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

England and New Zealand Net Sessions

Daryl Mitchell, NZ all-rounder, has scored 54 runs in two innings in this series at an average of 54 and strike rate of 169. Interestingly, he hasn't bowled in the series, as the visitors have a plethora of bowling options.

The middle-order batting all-rouder has 513 runs in 28 T20I innings and seven scalps. In the final game, the all-rounder could bowl a few overs.

#1 Finn Allen (NZ)

Super Smash Elimination Final - Canterbury Kings v Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, New Zealand's attacking opening batter, has scored 107 runs in two innings in this series. The youngster looked in good touch in the first game, smacking a beautiful century. However, he couldn’t continue his good form in the second match.

In his 11-match T20I carrer, Allen has scored 313 runs at an average of 28.45 and strike rate of 177. Without a doubt, this special batting talent is set to be a feature highlight in both international and franchise cricket in the years to come.

