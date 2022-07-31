SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's only ODI - July 31, 2022

Scotland and New Zealand will lock horns in the only ODI at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on July 31, Sunday.

Scotland have been steamrolled in two successive encounters in the T20I series. Unfortunately, the hosts were never in the game in either contest and this is worrisome news for them going into the only ODI.

With the Scottish side moving to the 50-over format, they would be keen to have their fortunes changed.

One of the few positives for Scotland in the T20Is was Chris Greaves' batting in the middle order as he amassed 68 runs in two encounters. With the ball, no one looked decent enough to shun the run flow against the mighty Black Caps batting.

For New Zealand, there were a lot of positives in the T20Is and they will be testing their bench strength in the one-day format, which will be crucial for them going into the 2023 World Cup.

The benched players in the second T20I might make a comeback for this only ODI.

With the willow, they have Finn Allen at the top order who has been brilliant of late in the limited-overs version of the game. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are the ones to watch out for in the bowling unit as the duo know how to clinch timely scalps.

Experienced opener Martin Guptill is expected to be the batter to watch out for. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SCO v NZ contest.

#3 George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey, the dashing Scottish opener, got two crucial chances in the T20I series but failed to live up to expectations. In the two T20Is, he could muster just 47 runs at an average of 23.5 and a strike rate of 112.

Munsey has a decent ODI record of 1239 runs from 42 innings at a strike rate of 79. He needs to spend some more time in the middle and settle down before going for his shots. He will be a very crucial batter for his side in the powerplay overs.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell, the New Zealand all-rounder, scored 54 runs from two innings in the T20I series at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 169. Interestingly, he didn't test his bowling skills as the Black Caps had solid options.

The middle-order batting all-rounder has 112 runs from three ODI innings and has failed to create any impact with the ball in the one-day format. In this one-off ODI, we can expect the 31-year-old to make his return and try his hand at bowling.

#1 Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen, the attacking New Zealand opening batter, scored 107 runs from two innings in the T20I series.

The youngster looked in good touch in the first T20I as he smashed a magnificent century. However, he couldn't continue his good momentum in the second T20I.

In his three-match ODI career, Allen has scored 99 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 104. Without a doubt, the 23-year-old will be getting a lot of chances in the coming days and is one of the frontrunners to book the opening slot.

