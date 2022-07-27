SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and Scotland (SCO) is set to take place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 27.

After a T20I series win over Ireland, New Zealand will now take on Scotland. The Kiwis have a balanced roster, with their players getting some much-needed game time in Ireland. However, they will have their task cut out against Scotland, who are a force to be reckoned with in their own backyard. The likes of George Munsey and Mark Watt have ample experience to fall back on and will be keen to give a good account of themselves at the expense of New Zealand. All in all, both teams will be eyeing a big win in what promises to be an entertaining game in Edinburgh.

SCO vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Ben Sears/Jacob Duffy.

SCO XI

George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir and Gavin Main.

Match Details

SCO vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Edinburgh with the pacers also likely to get some swing early on. There should be some extra bounce on offer as well, keeping the bowlers interested. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play as well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up, with 160-170 being par at the Grange Cricket Club.

Today's SCO vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver had a decent start to his T20I career, scoring a fifty in his first series against the Irish. He has been in fine form this season, scoring big runs in the top order and is also capable of playing big shots with ease. While Matt Cross also presents a decent case, Cleaver should get the nod in your SCO vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is an aggressive batter known for his ability to tee off from ball one. He is a decent player of both pace and spin and has ample experience in the shortest format. The southpaw has been in good form in the ODI format of late and can be backed to translate the same form in the T20Is against New Zealand as well.

All-rounder

Richie Berrington: Scotland captain Richie Berrington has been in decent form in recent months, impressing with the bat and chipping in with the ball too. He has been an integral part of the Scotland white-ball teams for quite some time now and given the conditions on offer, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Blair Tickner: Blair Tickner had a decent series against Ireland, picking up key wickets with the new ball. Apart from his new ball prowess, Tickner can hold his own in the death overs too. With the Kiwi pacer due to pick up a few wickets, he is a fine pick for your SCO vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Safyaan Sharif (SCO)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 1270 runs in 50 T20I matches, SR: 146.31

Finn Allen - 206 runs in 9 T20I matches, SR: 177.59

Mark Watt - 56 wickets in 46 T20I matches, Average: 20.79

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Finn Allen, James Neesham, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: George Munsey.

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Finn Allen, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Mitchell Santner, Mark Watt, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Richie Berrington.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far