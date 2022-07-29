SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and Scotland (SCO) is set to take place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, July 29.

New Zealand came out all guns blazing in the previous game, with Finn Allen scoring his first T20I hundred. The Kiwi bowlers also chipped in with good performances, handing New Zealand a series lead. Mitchell Santner and Co. will be eyeing a series win against the Scots, who did show glimpses of their ability in the first T20I. With the likes of Mark Watt and Calum MacLeod capable of taking the attack to the Kiwis, a cracking game beckons in Edinburgh.

SCO vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dean Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell/Michael Rippon, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson/Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears.

SCO XI

George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir and Gavin Main.

Match Details

SCO vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 29th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a decent batting track with some help for the bowlers awaits the two sides. There won't be much swing available early on, allowing the batters to go all out in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down, allowing the bowlers to use their variations to good effect. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SCO vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver did not get a chance to bat in the previous game, but remains a good asset in the New Zealand batting unit. The Kiwi keeper gave a good account of himself against Ireland, with his ability to score quick runs in the middle overs being key. Although Matt Cross is a fine option as well, Cleaver is one to watch out for today.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is perhaps Scotland's best white-ball batter. He blew hot and cold in the previous game, unable to convert a promising start at the top of the order. Given his ability to take on the bowling attack from ball one, he is a good addition to your SCO vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Greaves: Chris Greaves put in a good performance for Scotland in the previous game, impressing with both the bat and ball. While his batting adds value to the side, it is his bowling prowess that will be key in the middle overs. Given his form and the conditions on offer, he could be backed to put in a good performance in this game.

Bowler

Ben Sears: Ben Sears had a decent outing in the previous game, using his rapid pace to good effect. Although he is still finding his feet in international cricket, Sears has shown glimpses of his ability in the handful of matches he has played. With Sears likely to play a more prominent role today, he is a handy pick in your SCO vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Safyaan Sharif (SCO)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 1298 runs in 51 T20I matches, SR: 144.87

Finn Allen - 307 runs in 10 T20I matches, SR: 178.49

Ish Sodhi - 93 wickets in 70 T20I matches, Average: 20.82

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Safyaan Sharif, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears and Mark Watt.

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Cross, Martin Guptill, George Munsey, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Safyaan Sharif, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Mark Watt.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: George Munsey.

