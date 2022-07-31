SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Tour of Scotland, One-off ODI match

Scotland will take on New Zealand in a one-off ODI match at The Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Sunday (July 31).

Scotland are arriving into this one-off ODI match after losing the two-match T20I series 2-0. They will be hoping for better performances here and this match could also prove to be a great experience for some of their cricketers who haven’t had much exposure at the highest level of international cricket.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to end the tour on a strong note. They were quite dominant during the T20s, which is expected given their squad strength. In the absence of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner has also impressed as captain and will be looking to complete the whitewash here.

SCO vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Christopher McBride, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Michael Rippon, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Match Details

SCO vs NZ, New Zealand Tour of Scotland, One-off ODI

Date and Time: July 31, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: The Grange Cricket Club Ground, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The Grange Cricket Club Ground has been a difficult track to bat on and that trend is likely to continue here. It won’t be easy to score above 300 runs on this pitch and batters will need to be careful with their shot selection. The side that wins the toss would ideally want to bat first.

Today’s SCO vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Cross has a wealth of experience and will be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 1466 runs in 69 ODIs.

Batters

Glenn Phillips is destructive with the bat and will be hoping to take the Scotland bowlers to the cleaners. He made his ODI debut against Ireland recently and has amassed 101 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.02.

Martin Guptill will be one of the most experienced players on the pitch and he is someone who has seen it and done it all. The 35-year-old averages over 42 in ODIs and has amassed 7207 runs in this format over the years.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He smashed 61* off just 25 deliveries in the last match against Scotland. He has amassed 194 runs in just five ODI matches, .

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson is the star pacer for New Zealand and is expected to lead the bowling unit. He has taken 71 wickets in 39 ODI matches at an average of 26.52.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Ish Sodhi (NZ)

Important stats for SCO vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell: 194 runs and 7 wickets

Lockie Ferguson: 71 wickets

Martin Guptill: 7207 runs

Glenn Phillips: 101 runs and 2 wickets

Richie Berrington: 2503 runs and 34 wickets

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Callum MacLeod, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Richie Berrington, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson

SCO vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Richie Berrington, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Safyaan Sharif, Blair Tickner, Hamza Tahir, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Michael Bracewell, Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

