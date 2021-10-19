SCO vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 5

Match five of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Scotland (SCO) take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Tuesday.

Scotland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history as they beat Bangladesh in their opening encounter. They will be keen to sustain their momentum and take a step towards sealing a place in the Super 12 stage. However, they face a decent PNG side who will be keen to bounce back after a drubbing at the hands of Oman. With both sides keen to boost their chances of qualification, a cracking game beckons in Muscat.

SCO vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif

PNG XI

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea

Match Details

SCO vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 5, Group B

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Muscat with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the new ball should do a bit, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The spinners should get some turn off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be par at this venue, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s SCO vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kiplin Doriga: Kiplin Doriga is one of the more technically sound batters in the PNG line-up. Although he is slated to bat lower down the order, Doriga is likely to have a say in the game and should ideally get the nod over Matt Cross, who isn't a bad option himself to have in your SCO vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: Star batter George Munsey showed glimpses of his ability against Bangladesh, getting Scotland off to a good start. Munsey is capable of converting starts into big ones at a brisk rate, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Charles Amini: Although PNG were demolished by Oman in their opening encounter, Charles Amini impressed with the bat before running himself out at a crucial stage of the game. Apart from his form with the bat, Amini is PNG's lead spinner as well, making him a must-have in your SCO vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Brad Wheal: Brad Wheal was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland in their win over Bangladesh, picking up four wickets. Wheal has done well for Hampshire and Scotland in the months leading up to the T20 World Cup as well, holding him in good stead ahead of thr game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Chris Greaves (SCO) - 121 points

Brad Wheal (SCO) - 86 points

Assad Vala (PNG) - 80 points

Important stats for SCO vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 1147 runs in 43 T20I matches, SR: 152.53

Chris Greaves - 45(28) and 2/18 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Assad Vala - 447 runs and 19 wickets in 19 T20Is

SCO vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SCO vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiplin Doriga, Kyle Coetzer, Lega Siaka, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Josh Davey, Kabua Morea, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Charles Amini

SCO vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiplin Doriga, Kyle Coetzer, Tonu Ura, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Safyaan Sharif, Damien Ravu, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Captain: Kyle Coetzer. Vice-captain: Charles Amini

Edited by Samya Majumdar