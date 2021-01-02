SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 3rd, 2021

Match 25 of the Big Bash League (BBL) has the Perth Scorchers taking on Melbourne Renegades at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

The Perth Scorchers won their first BBL game of the season earlier in the week courtesy an inspired performance from Jhye Richardson. The likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner and Mitchell Marsh makes the Scorchers a formidable outfit.

On the other hand, the Renegades have only won one game so far in BBL 2020. Incidentally, that win came against the Scorchers earlier in the tournament. Although Shaun Marsh has looked in good form, the likes of Aaron Finch and Rilee Rossouw are yet to fire. With time seemingly running out for the Renegades, it could be make or break for them in this BBL contest.

The Scorchers, who are the home side for this game, are the overwhelming favourites and will be keen to sustain their winning run in the tournament. However, the Renegades have a lot of depth in both departments, which could have a say in the outcome of the game. Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs for both sides, another cracking contest beckons in BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing-11s

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed and Jason Behrendorff.

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 25

Date: 3rd January 2021, at 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

Pitch Report

With a fresh pitch awaiting the two sides at the Optus Stadium, another high-scoring BBL game could be on the cards.

The pacers should enjoy the conditions here, as there is likely to be extra bounce and swing on offer. However, the batsmen shouldn't be too fazed, as the dimensions of the ground could be to their advantage. The spinners could also have a say in this BBL game although there is not much margin of error for the likes of Fawad Ahmed and Peter Hatzoglou.

Both teams wouldn't mind batting first, as this is a day game. 170 runs should be a par score at this venue although both teams are capable of chasing tall targets, as they have pretty strong batting units.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs REN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Liam Livingstone, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Will Sutherland.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Mohammad Nabi, Liam Livingstone, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Will Sutherland .

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: Colin Munro.