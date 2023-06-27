SCO vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers – June 27, 2023

Scotland and Sri Lanka will square off in the 19th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, with the top spot in Group B up for grabs. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the match on Tuesday, June 27. Both teams have won all three matches they have played, with Sri Lanka topping the points table with a better Net Run Rate.

Here's a look at our top three picks as captain or vice-captain for the SCO vs SL Dream11 prediction match:

#3 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 7.5 Credits

Dimuth Karunaratne is coming off a brilliant 103 against Ireland that helped his team win by 133 runs. With 216 runs from three matches, he is currently Sri Lanka's top scorer. His form at the top of the order will be important if Sri Lanka is to qualify for the World Cup. Karunaratne is a safe pick as captain or vice-captain for the SCO vs SL Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Richie Berrington (SCO) - 9 Credits

Captain Richie Berrington has been a consistent performer for Scotland over the years. After scoring a gritty 127 against the United Arab Emirates, he played another brilliant knock of 60 against Oman. His partnership with Brandon McMullen helped the side post 320 on the board, which they defended with ease.

Berrington's valuable contributions in the middle order make him an excellent pick as captain or vice-captain for the SCO vs SL Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga continued to amaze with his superb spell against Oman. He picked up five wickets and conceded just 13 runs to help bowl Oman out for 98. Sri Lanka chased down the target in just 15 overs without losing a wicket.

Hasarana has taken 16 wickets in three matches and has played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s dominance. He is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the SCO vs SL Dream11 prediction match.

