SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 20

The 20th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers have started the season in fine fashion, winning three out of their four games so far. While the likes of Josh Inglis and Ashton Turner have chipped in with the bat, it has been their bowling attack that has delivered more often than not. They are on a two-match winning streak and will be keen to extend their winning run against the Stars, who are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Although their bowling attack has impressed in patches, the Stars will hope for a better batting performance against a strong Scorchers bowling attack. With both teams keen on getting the two points, a cracking game beckons at the Perth Stadium.

SCO vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 16

Pacers have enjoyed the conditions on offer at the Perth Stadium, accounting for 70 percent of the wickets this season. However, the last game in Perth saw the spinners also pick up a few wickets, with extra bounce helping them. The powerplay phase will be crucial with nine wickets falling across four innings in the first four overs. With this being an evening fixture, bowling first would be the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Record at the Perth Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 127

SCO vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, James Seymour/Tom Rogers, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa (c).

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

SCO vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (4 matches, 157 runs, SR: 142.73)

Joe Clarke has been the Stars' best batter this season, scoring 157 runs in four matches. He is striking at 142.73 and has a hundred to his name in BBL 2022-23 as well. He is a good player of pace and given his recent form, Clarke is a fine pick for your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team along with Josh Inglis.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (4 matches, 120 runs, SR: 184.62)

Faf du Plessis has also done well this season, scoring 120 runs in four matches. He is striking at 184.62 with the bat, which is amongst the best strike rates this season. Given his experience and ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Faf is a good addition to your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beau Webster (4 matches, 149 runs, 3 wickets)

Beau Webster has stepped up in the absence of Glenn Maxwell this season, scoring 149 runs and picking up three wickets in four matches. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Sydney Sixers and is averaging 37.25 this season. Given his all-round ability and form, Webster is a top pick for your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhye Richardson (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 11.38)

Jhye Richardson has impressed for the Scorchers this season, picking up eight wickets in four matches. He is averaging 11.38 and has a strike rate of 12.00 with the ball. Given his pinch-hitting abilities down the order as well, Richardson is a must-have in your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has blown hot and cold this season for the Stars, picking up four wickets in as many matches. He is averaging 34.75 this season with the ball, well below his lofty standards. However, Boult should enjoy the conditions on offer at the Perth Stadium, making him a viable captaincy pick for your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis has been brilliant for the Scorchers this season with 168 runs in four matches. He is averaging 42.00 this season, with a strike rate of 180.65 holding him in good stead. Inglis is one of the more complete batters in the competition and given his form, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Joe Clarke 157 runs in 4 matches Beau Webster 149 runs in 4 matches Josh Inglis 168 runs in 4 matches Jhye Richardson 8 wickets in 4 matches Jason Behrendorff 7 wickets in 4 matches

SCO vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 20

Hilton Cartwright has been one of the Stars' go-to players in recent seasons, scoring 829 runs at a strike rate of 138.86 in his last three seasons. He is a good player of pace and should have some experience of the conditions given his stint with Western Australia. If Cartwright does get enough time in the middle, he could be a game-changing selection in your SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Inglis (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Trent Boult (c), Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Luke Wood

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke (c), Josh Inglis

Batters: Adam Lyth, Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright

Allrounders: Aaron Hardie, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson (vc), Andrew Tye, Luke Wood

