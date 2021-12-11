SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 9

Match 9 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

The Scorchers began their BBL campaign with a big win over the Brisbane Heat, courtesy of a Matt Kelly four-fer. They will be eyeing another win in front of their home crowd with Colin Munro and Jason Behrendorff itching to get going this campaign. However, they face a Strikers side who come into the game on the back of a win against the Renegades. Boasting perhaps the best bowling attack in the league, the Strikers should prove to be a handful for the Scorchers, paving the way for a cracking game at the Perth Stadium.

SCO vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff and Matt Kelly

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jono Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, George Garton, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c) and Wes Agar

Match Details

SCO vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 4:05 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Perth Stadium with there being little movement on offer for the pacers. The ball should skid onto the bat nicely, with the faster bowlers having to adjust to the conditions accordingly. While there isn't going to be much turn on offer, the spinners will look to use the dimensions of the ground to their advantage. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Cameron Bancroft has been in brilliant form over the last few months, scoring a heap of runs across all formats. He did get off to a start in the previous game before throwing it away, something he would love to correct in this much-awaited SCO vs STR clash.

Batter

Colin Munro: Colin Munro's BBL campaign got off to a false start as he was dismissed early by the Brisbane Heat. However, he remains the Perth Scorchers' enforcer in the powerplay overs, making him a good addition to your SCO vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, striking at over 170. Short has also been chipping in with the ball and with his fielding, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with his numbers speaking for themselves. He even picked up a few wickets in the last game and given his track-record in the BBL, he is a must-have in your SCO vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro (SCO)

Jake Weatherald (STR)

Rashid Khan (STR)

Important stats for SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 443 runs in 16 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 31.64

Matt Short - 61 runs in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 174.29

Peter Siddle - 4 wickets in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 13.25

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SCO vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Matt Short

SCO vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft.

