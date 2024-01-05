SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 27

The 27th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers (SCO) squaring off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, 5 January.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers have won four of their last five matches. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches. These two teams met two days back on 3 January in a game which Perth Scorchers won by 42 runs.

Adelaide Strikers are having a very bad season, and Perth Scorchers are the clear favorites to win today's match.

SCO vs STR Match Details

The 27th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 5 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs STR, Match 27

Date and Time: 5th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy bounce in the initial overs, while the middle and death overs are dominated by batters. The last T20 match played at this venue was between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, where a total of 416 runs were scored for a loss of 7 wickets.

SCO vs STR Form Guide

SCO - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

STR - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

SCO vs STR Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman

STR Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Matthew Short (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, David Payne, Henry Thornton, Thomas Kelly

SCO vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Inglis

J Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for Perth Scorchers whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. H Nielsen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Lynn

Z Crawley and C Lynn are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. L Evans is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Short

M Short and A Hardie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Overton is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Behrendorff

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Behrendorff and A Tye. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. L Morris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hardie

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Hardie the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks for today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of the early bounce during powerplay overs. He has earned 356 points in the last four matches.

M Short

M Short is just another level beast. He loves performing against Perth Scorchers and could perform well in today's match. He has earned 482 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCO vs STR, Match 27

J Overton

J Behrendorff

A Hardie

C Lynn

M Short

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping this in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: Z Crawley, C Lynn, L Evans

All-rounders: A Hardie, J Overton, M Short, D Short

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, L Morris, A Tye

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: L Evans, C Lynn, T Kelly

All-rounders: A Hardie, J Overton, M Short, D Short

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, L Morris, H Thornton