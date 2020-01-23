SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 24th, 2020

In the second BBL game of what promises to be an action-packed Friday, Perth Scorchers go head-to-head against the in-form Adelaide Strikers at the Optus Stadium. Both teams come into this game on the back of a win with only three points separating them in the points table.

While the Scorchers have blown hot and cold this season, they are still in with a good chance of making it into the knockouts. As for the Strikers, a win on Friday could see them strengthen their case for a top-two spot alongside the Stars. Their previous clash saw the Strikers come out on top in spite of a blitzkrieg from Liam Livingstone. The Strikers will be hoping for another such result in Perth although it wouldn't be an easy task.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs STR.

SCO vs STR Teams

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Joel Paris

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Playing 11 Updates

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner return for the Scorchers as they look on course for a playoff spot. Cameron Green and Kurtis Patterson will make way for the aforementioned duo while Matt Kelly's recent form ensures his place in the side ahead of Joel Paris. Although Inglis and Livingstone are in decent touch, a relatively inexperienced middle order did desert them in a few games this season. With Ashton Turner returning, the Scorchers look a more balanced unit. The bowling department has been very consistent for the Scorchers with Jhye Richardson getting back to his best. With Agar's inclusion, they will fancy their chances of beating the Strikers in what is a crucial game for both teams.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Bancroft, Marsh(C), Turner, David, Agar, Fawad, Jordan, Jhye and Kelly

Adelaide Strikers

After a brilliant win over the Melbourne Stars, no changes are expected from the Strikers for this game. They have a very well balanced side with the trio of Head, Wells and Carey looking in ominous form. However, they will be expected more from Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald, who have only shown glimpses of what they are capable of this season. Their bowling attack has a lot of experience and variety in it as well with Rashid Khan being the pick of the lot. Peter Siddle will be key for the Strikers with the veteran pacer's death bowling skills being crucial to their fortunes on Friday.

Possible XI: Salt, Weatherald, Head(C), Carey(WK), Wells, Short, Neser, Rashid, Siddle, Stanlake and Agar

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 51

24th January 2020, 3:40 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the ball coming on nicely under lights. While the spinners will get some turn, conditions are more suitable for the pacers with extra bounce on offer. 170 would be a decent score at this venue with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey had a decent outing against the Stars although he wasn't able to convert a decent score. He will be looking to make amends on Friday as he is picked in the fantasy team. In-form opener Josh Inglis is a fine option as well and could be picked if credits suffice.

Batsmen: Phil Salt has blown hot and cold this season although he has a strike-rate of 151.97. He should score some runs against the Scorchers alongside Jono Wells, who has amassed 406 runs this season. While Ashton Turner is a fine pick owing to his reputation, Cameron Bancroft should get the nod over Liam Livingstone with the Aussie due for a big knock.

All-rounders: Both captains Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are must-have players for this game. While Marsh has been brilliant for the Scorchers with 367 runs so far, Head has scored a fifty in four outings with a tournament strike-rate of 160. Along with the duo, Ashton Agar is a fine option with the lanky all-rounder aware of the conditions at the Optus Stadium. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Michael Neser would fit the bill.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed has starred for the Scorchers with the leggie picking 14 wickets so far. The likes of Matt Kelly and Chris Jordan are good options as well while Wes Agar will look to continue his fine form on Friday as well. The youngster has picked eight wickets in his last three outings for the Strikers, which holds him in good stead. Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle have done well for the Strikers and warrant a place in the fantasy side.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey are the best options for captaincy with either of them in good form. With their ability to play spin and pace equally well, they should come up with a sizeable contribution on Friday. Phil Salt also provides a decent case with the Englishman showing glimpses of what he is capable of in this quick-fire knock against the Stars.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Phil Salt, Jono Wells, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Ashton Agar.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Alex Carey, Cameron Bancroft, Jono Wells, Ashton Turner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Phil Salt, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh