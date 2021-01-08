SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 9th, 2021

Match 34 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Perth Scorchers taking on the table-toppers Sydney Thunder at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

The Sydney Thunder are on a roll with six wins in eight games so far in BBL 2021. Their superior squad has the likes of Tanveer Sangha and Usman Khawaja, who have been impressive of late.

Despite Daniel Sams being rested as a precaution, the Thunder didn't miss a beat against the Hurricanes as they successfully defended a total of 167. With their bowling attack in good form, one wouldn't put a second consecutive win past them.

Their opponents, Perth Scorchers, are on a winning streak of their own. The arrivals of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone have boosted them as they lie in the middle of the points table, with 13 points. Their bowling attack, led by Jhye Richardson, has also come to the fore in recent games. It should stand them in good stead ahead of this blockbuster encounter.

Although the Thunder did get the better of the Scorchers in the reverse fixture, the home side will fancy their chances on Saturday. However, the Thunder should prove to be a handful with Callum Ferguson's experience bound to come in handy at the Perth Stadium.

Either way, a cracking game awaits Dream11 enthusiasts to kickstart what promises to be an entertaining weekend in BBL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, and Adam Milne

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 34

Date: 9th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Perth Stadium with the par score being 170. The batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat although they will need to keep an eye out for early movement off the surface.

The ground dimensions should also play a factor, with there being little room for error for the spinners. This is an evening fixture, so both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss, although the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs THU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Cutting, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Tanveer Sangha, and Adam Milne

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Cutting, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Tanveer Sangha, and Adam Milne

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales