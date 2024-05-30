SCO vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches, Match 9

The 9th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see Scotland (SCO) squaring off against Uganda (UGA) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday, May 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year is finally here, and all the teams will be playing some warm-up matches to test their squads. Scotland will be playing their first warm-up match. They are in great form as they won their last T20I series against UAE by 2-1. On the other hand, Uganda lost their previous warm-up match against Namibia by five wickets.

Both teams will be playing their first head-to-head match, so it would be good to see who will win this match.

SCO vs UGA Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on May 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 30th May 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is expected to be fresh. So, fans can expect a good scoring match with bowlers also playing a crucial role. The last T20I match here was played between Uganda and Namibia, where 269 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SCO vs UGA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SCO - L W N/R L W

UGA - L W L W W

SCO vs UGA Probable Playing XI

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam (wk), Alpesh Ramjani, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah

SCO vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cross

M Cross is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He expected to bat in the top order and can play a quick fire innings. F Achelam is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

G Munsey

R Berrington and G Munsey are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Munsey is the backbone of the Scotland team and will be an important pick for today's match. R Mukasa is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Leask

M Watt and M Leask are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Leask will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. A Ramjani is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

S Sharif

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharif and B Hassan. Scotland bowlers are expected to dominate today's match, so C Greaves is another good bowler for today's match.

SCO vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Leask

M Leask has shown his dominance in this format and Uganda batters might not be able to read his spin, so he can take multiple wickets in today's match. He will also bat in the top order, so M Leask is no doubt the top captaincy option.

M Watt

M Watt is one of the best players in Scotland who will not only complete his quota of four overs but also bat in the middle order. His ability to spin the ball in the middle overs will allow him to get multiple wickets.

5 Must-Picks for SCO vs UGA, 8th Match

M Leask

M Watt

G Munsey

S Sharif

R Berrington

Scotland vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be fresh, it is advisable to make a balanced team. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Scotland vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: G Munsey, R Berrington, R Mukasa

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, A Ramjani, D Nakrani

Bowlers: S Sharif, B Hassan, H Ssenyondo

Scotland vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: G Munsey, R Berrington

All-rounders: M Leask, M Watt, A Ramjani, D Nakrani, R Ali Shah

Bowlers: S Sharif, B Hassan, C Greaves

