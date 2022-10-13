SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 Match 8

Scotland will take on the United Arab Emirates in the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the final warm-up game for both teams as they aim to iron out the chinks before the first round of this mega tournament gets underway. Scotland beat the Netherlands in their first warm-up fixture as they defended 151 and won by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, the UAE were impressive against West Indies but couldn’t chase down 153 and fell 17 runs short.

SCO vs UAE, Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates will be played on October 13th 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO vs UAE

Date & Time: October 13, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The Melbourne Cricket Ground usually produces some very good batting tracks. Sri Lanka posted 188 in their warm-up game at this venue and Namibia made 138 and even defended that score. With large square boundaries, expect spinners to play a significant role and pacers to hit the hard lengths.

SCO vs UAE Squads

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Probable Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, and Brandon McMullen.

United Arab Emirates Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Ahmed Raza.

Today’s SCO vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind

Vriitya Aravind seems to be batting really well. The UAE wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 407 runs in 12 innings in T20Is in 2022 and has a strike rate of 140.83.

Top Batter Pick

George Munsey

George Munsey has played two T20Is this year and got a solid start in both those games. He accumulated 47 runs in those two innings combined but couldn’t really convert them into a big score.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chris Greaves

Chris Greaves didn’t do too much in the warm-up game recently, but he has been in top form with both bat and ball. He has played two T20Is this year and has returned with 68 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and has taken one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Junaid Siddique

Junaid Siddique was outstanding with the ball in the warm-up encounter against the West Indies. He returned with figures of 5/13 from his four-over spell. Moreover, he has picked up 13 wickets in 12 T20Is in 2022.

SCO vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem has been in fabulous touch with the bat. He has amassed 503 runs while striking at 156.21 in 13 innings in T20Is in 2022. He struck an unbeaten 69 off 52 balls in the last warm-up encounter.

Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington looked in solid touch in the warm-up game against the Netherlands. The Scotland skipper top-scored with 41 off 29 balls in a knock that included three fours and two sixes. He also bowled one over and gave away four runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20Is in 2022)

Player Player Stats Muhammad Waseem 503 runs in 13 matches Richie Berrington 24 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Chris Greaves 68 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Junaid Siddique 13 wickets in 12 matches Vriitya Aravind 407 runs in 12 matches

SCO vs UAE match expert tips

Both sides have some powerful top-order hitters and they could be the key. The likes of George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, and Vriitya Aravind will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs United Arab Emirates - ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zawar Farid

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs United Arab Emirates - ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Chris Greaves, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

