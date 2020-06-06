SD v DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 7th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for SD v DDC match of Darwin T20 League.
- Southern District CC face off against the Darwin Cricket Club as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.
The Darwin Cricket League T20 competition continues at the Marrara Cricket Ground as the Southern Districts CC will take on the Darwin Cricket Club.
The opening day of the competition played host to quite a few exciting clashes and with some upcoming youngsters keen to make a mark in this game, we could have another thrilling match on the cards!
Squads to choose from
Southern Districts CC
D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.
Darwin Cricket Club
H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.
Predicted Playing XIs
SD
D Mylius, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, T Pemble, D Fry, M Ninneman.
DDC
H Wiltshire, D Meta, W Andrews, E Anderson, L Timms, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, A Barker, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey.
Match Details
Match: Southern Districts CC v Darwin Cricket Club
Date: June 7, 2020 at 6.00 AM IST
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
Pitch Report
Lots of swing is on offer for pacers throughout the contest and the captains will rely on their pacers to use the zip and purchase off the strip for wickets. Spinners haven't had too much spin to work with, so expect batsmen to do well in the middle overs.
Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Wiltshire, W Andrews, D Meta, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, M Hammond, C Hawkins, K Denby, M Ninneman.
Captain - L Zanchetta, Vice-captain - M Hammond
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Mylius, W Andrews, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Zanchetta, M Hammond, C Kelly, C Hawkins, W Antsey, T Pemble, M Ninneman
Captain - C Kelly, Vice-captain - D Mylius
All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.Published 06 Jun 2020, 21:33 IST