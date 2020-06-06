SD v DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for SD v DDC match of Darwin T20 League.

Southern District CC face off against the Darwin Cricket Club as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Darwin Cricket League T20 competition continues at the Marrara Cricket Ground as the Southern Districts CC will take on the Darwin Cricket Club.

The opening day of the competition played host to quite a few exciting clashes and with some upcoming youngsters keen to make a mark in this game, we could have another thrilling match on the cards!

Also read - Darwin Cricket League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

Darwin Cricket Club

H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

SD

D Mylius, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, T Pemble, D Fry, M Ninneman.

DDC

H Wiltshire, D Meta, W Andrews, E Anderson, L Timms, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, A Barker, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey.

Match Details

Match: Southern Districts CC v Darwin Cricket Club

Date: June 7, 2020 at 6.00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

Lots of swing is on offer for pacers throughout the contest and the captains will rely on their pacers to use the zip and purchase off the strip for wickets. Spinners haven't had too much spin to work with, so expect batsmen to do well in the middle overs.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SD v DDC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Wiltshire, W Andrews, D Meta, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, M Hammond, C Hawkins, K Denby, M Ninneman.

Captain - L Zanchetta, Vice-captain - M Hammond

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Mylius, W Andrews, K Voelkl, R Harvey, L Zanchetta, M Hammond, C Kelly, C Hawkins, W Antsey, T Pemble, M Ninneman

Captain - C Kelly, Vice-captain - D Mylius

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.