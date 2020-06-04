Darwin Cricket League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

The Darwin Cricket League begins on Saturday

Cricket finally returns to Australia this weekend with the CDU Top End T20 tournament in the capital of the Northern Territory, Darwin. The Darwin Cricket League 2020 will see 15 T20 games played from June 6-8 in a round-robin format.

All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin, as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later. The Northern Territory has not recorded an active COVID-19 case since May 21.

The territory will move to ‘Stage 3’ restrictions on Friday, and the tournament can see upto 500 spectators attend the matches at the ground.

The matches will be played in different venues, namely the Cazalys Oval, Marrara Cricket Grounds 1 and 2, and the Gardens Oval, all in Darwin.

The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension. The last time the city of Darwin saw an international match was back in 2008 when Australia took on Bangladesh in an ODI.

Darwin Cricket League full schedule [All times in IST]

June 6, Saturday

Palmerston vs Darwin (5:30 AM)

Sth Districts vs Tracy Village (5:30 AM)

Waratah vs Nightcliff (5:30 AM)

Advertisement

PINT vs Invitational XI (10 AM)

Tracy Village vs Darwin (10 AM)

Sth Districts vs Palmerston (10 AM)

June 7, Sunday

Nightcliff vs Invitational XI (5:30 AM)

Sth Districts vs Darwin (5:30 AM)

PINT vs Waratah (5:30 AM)

Palmerston vs Tracy Village (10 AM)

PINT svs Nightcliff (10 AM)

Waratah vs Invitational XI (10 AM)

June 8, Monday

Semi-Final 1 (5:30 AM)

Semi-Final 2 (5:30 AM)

CDU Top End T20 Final (10 AM)

Darwin Cricket League live streaming details

The live streaming schedule for the Darwin cricket league matches are as follows -

Saturday June 6

Waratah v Nightcliff (5:30 AM)

PINT v Invitational XI (10 AM)

Sunday June 7

South Districts v Darwin (5:30 AM)

Palmerston v Tracy Village (10 AM)

Monday June 8

Semi-final 1 (5:30 AM)

The final (10 AM)

All the above matches will be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.