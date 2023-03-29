SDT vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 5

SRK Diesel Trading (SDT) will square off against Karwan Cricket Club (KWN) in the fifth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SDT vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

This will be the first game of the tournament for both SRK Diesel Trading as well as Karwan Cricket Club. They will square off for the first time against each other.

The focus will be on the batting units of both sides and which unit is able to capitalize on the conditions better.

SDT vs KWN Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on March 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. The match is set to commence at 12.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SDT vs KWN, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 5

Date and Time: March 30, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SDT vs KWN Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Ground has been a good surface to bat on so far. Teams have put up high totals. Spinners are expected to have a lot of say in this game.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 115.67

Average second innings score: 97

SDT vs KWN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

SRK Diesel Trading: NA

Karwan Cricket Club: NA

SDT vs KWN probable playing 11s for today’s match

SRK Diesel Trading Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

SRK Diesel Trading Probable Playing 11

Nasir Nawaz, Dawood Khan, Habib Ullah, Sukhwinder Singh, Majeed Ullah Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Rafi Ullah, Said Rasool Khan (c), Muhammad Sagheer, Javed Khan, and Nasir Nawaz.

Karwan Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karwan Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Moazzam Hayat, Bilal Cheema, Babar Iqbal (c), Waqas Ali Jutt, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, and Sheraz Ahmed.

SDT vs KWN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B Cheema

B Cheema is a very famous player in the Arabian cricket circles. He is a destructive batter who has also played several games at the highest level.

Top Batter pick

W Jutt (3246 runs and 136 wickets in 233 matches)

W Jutt is an amazing all-rounder who can play a prominent part in both departments. He has scored 3246 runs and has also taken 136 wickets in his career.

Top All-rounder pick

T Mehmood (4707 runs and 336 wickets in 271 matches)

T Mehmood is another player who will be expected to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has hammered 4707 runs in 271 matches and has also claimed 336 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

B Iqbal (1001 runs and 445 wickets in 473 matches)

B Iqbal is the captain of Karwan CC. He scored 1001 runs but has been more effective with the ball, taking 445 wickets in 473 matches.

SDT vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Q Awan

Q Awan will be the player to watch out for. He has plenty of experience and has scored 10,462 runs in 411 matches. He has also picked up 284 wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SDT vs KWN Deram11 Fantasy Team.

A Khan

A Khan is also an extremely influential player who will be looking to stamp his authority in this tournament. He has played 355 matches and has scored 9774 runs. Khan has also scalped 254 wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SDT vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Q Awan 10462 runs and 284 wickets in 411 matches A Khan 9774 runs and 254 wickets in 355 matches T Mehmood 4707 runs and 336 wickets in 271 matches W Jutt 3246 runs and 136 wickets in 233 matches B Iqbal 1001 runs and 445 wickets in 473 matches

SDT vs KWN match expert tips

Both Q Awan and A Khan are extremely experienced players and are expected to have a good game. They are reliable multiplier choices.

SDT vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

SDT vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh, B Cheema

Batters: W Jutt, A Khan

All-rounders: R Ullah, Q Awan, M Sagheer, T Mehmood

Bowlers: Z Ali, N Nawaz, B Iqbal

SDT vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

SDT vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh, B Cheema

Batters: W Jutt, A Khan, M Ullah Khan

All-rounders: R Ullah, Q Awan, M Sagheer

Bowlers: Z Ali, N Nawaz, B Iqbal

