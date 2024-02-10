SEC vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 10, 2024

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) lock horns with the Durban Supergiants (DSG) in the final of SA20 2024 on Saturday, February 10, at Newlands, Cape Town.

Both teams have been the best in the tournament and faced off in Qualifier 1. While DSG had to take the longer route to the final after losing in the qualifier, no one can argue that the two sides deserve to be here.

Both teams won a game in the group stage. While SEC will have a slight edge due to their win a few days ago, the Durban Supergiants will be riding high on confidence after hammering JSK in Qualifier 2.

This should be a fitting culmination to what has been an exciting tournament. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this game.

#3 Naveen-ul-Haq (BOWL) (DSG)

Naveen-ul-Haq has had a pretty good campaign so far, picking up eight wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.18, decent for someone who bowls lots of overs at the death.

He was instrumental in their win over JSK, picking up the wickets of JSK's two in-form batters, Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira, finishing with figures of 2-27 in four overs, terrific numbers when defending a 200+ total.

The Afghan seamer's role in the team makes him very likely to pick up wickets. While he hasn't been so explosive with the ball yet, he's a strong Dream11 differential to take a punt on.

#2 Jordan Hermann (BAT) (SEC)

Jordan Hermann's campaign has been a bit of a mixed bag, especially when you consider how slow he has been scoring.

While the low strike rate is understandable, given the conditions at St. George's Park and the general style of play SEC adopts, his tally of 253 runs in 10 innings is a bit underwhelming for a player capable of playing long innings and converting his starts into big scores.

Hermann is a reliable top-order batter who puts a huge price on his wicket, and in high-pressure games like this, he could thrive.

Backing an opener is always a potentially rewarding choice, and you won't get as many more powerful Dream11 differentials as him in this game.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (BAT) (DSG)

Sri Lankan keeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa finally got an opportunity to feature in the playing XI this season in a pressure game, and he took it with both hands.

Walking in at No. 4, the belligerent batter scored a valuable 23-ball 35 to get the team's momentum going, setting the stage for Heinrich Klaasen's assault.

Rajapaksa has a wealth of T20 experience, having played in close to 175 games, and he's someone who shouldn't be affected by the pressure of the final.

Always an attacking batter and a clean striker of the ball, Rajapaksa has a point potential that's off the charts. While he's the riskiest of the three Dream11 differentials suggested here, he's also the most powerful.