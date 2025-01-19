SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 19, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) square off against the Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the 14th match of SA20 2025 on Sunday, January 19, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

The two sides met two days ago at Kingsmead, where Durban suffered their second straight defeat, while SEC opened their account for the season with a convincing win, extending their excellent record against Durban in the SA20. A solid batting performance, led by a Tom Abell half-century saw SEC take control of the match, with Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul ultimately going in vain.

Given the quality that these two sides possess, this should be a thrilling encounter. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials who could make a huge impact for their backers.

#3 Naveen-ul-Haq (BOWL) (DSG)

Naveen-ul-Haq hasn't had the best of starts to the season, and his overall time at the SA20 hasn't been the best either, and his Dream11 ownership dropping is quite understandable. However, he is a rare pacer who could trouble batters both with his pace and variations, and given how conducive the conditions are to his style of bowling, he has underperformed a bit in the SA20.

A very experienced T20 bowler at just 25 years old, Naveen-ul-Haq has played in more than 200 T20s, picking up 257 wickets at a solid bowling average of 24.06. While he is a risky Dream11 option, his good T20 record and point-scoring potential make him a punt worth taking.

Bryce Parsons was the South Africa captain for the 2020 ICC Men's U-19 World Cup.

All-rounder Bryce Parsons, 23, could be a strong Dream11 differential if he retains his place in the DSG playing XI for this fixture. He had ample opportunities to score points with both the bat and the ball in the reverse fixture, opening the batting and bowling three overs of left-arm spin.

While he went wicketless with the ball and couldn't convert his start with the bat, the immense scope and point-scoring potential he showed makes him a very viable Dream11 option in this match. For those willing to take a risk, he could even become a left-field captaincy choice.

Despite having plenty of solid keeper-batters available for selection in this fixture, Quinton de Kock is the only player who has attracted a bulk of the Dream11 owners, with the underperformance of Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs contributing to their relatively lesser backing.

However, Stubbs could emerge as a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture. He simply loves playing against the Durban's Super Giants and enjoys an excellent record in this match-up. Stubbs has scored 233 runs in six innings, getting dismissed only twice and scoring runs at a strike rate of 184.9!

He's also handling the gloves for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape this season, making him all the more appealing as a Dream11 pick. He's the No. 1 differential going into this match for sure.

