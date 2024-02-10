SEC vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 Final – February 10, 2024

SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will be up against Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the final of the SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, February 10.

SunRisers Eastern Cape advanced to the final after defeating Durban Super Giants in the Qualifier 1, marking their second win in a row against them this season. They are now confident enough to capitalize on the previous win and aim for their second title.

Meanwhile, following their 51-run loss vs Sunrisers, Durban Super Giants made a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 against the Joburg Super Kings. They secured a comfortable 69-run win over the Super Kings to qualify for the finale. Heinrich Klaasen was the Player of the Match with a fifty while Junior Dala bagged a four-wicket haul.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming SEC vs DSG Dream11 match.

#3 Junior Dala (DSG) - 7.0 credits

Junior Dala of DSG (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Junior Dala has been outstanding form in the SA20 2024. He has played four games so far and has chipped in 13 wickets, including his career-best bowling figures of 5/26. Dala also picked up a four-fer in the previous game against Joburg Super Kings.

With two wickets against SunRisers this season, Dala will be a smart choice for the vice-captain of your SEC vs DSG Dream11 teams.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 9.0 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Heinrich Klaasen is the second-highest run-scorer of the SA20 2024, smashing 447 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 44.70. He has been a key contributor to the team's success, hammering 217 runs in the last five games, including two half-centuries.

Klaasen has scored 118 runs against SunRisers in the previous three head-to-head encounters, including a 74-run knock in the recent game. Hence, he will be eager to capitalize on his current form in the upcoming SEC vs DSG Dream11 match.

#1 Marco Jansen (SEC) - 9.0 credits

Marco Jansen hugging Aiden Markram (Credits: X/SunrisersEC)

Marco Jansen has been an important bowling all-rounder for SunRisers this season. He has contributed 15 wickets to the bowling department in nine innings. Jansen has also scored 105 runs at an excellent strike rate of 177.96, including one fifty.

This season, Jansen has scored 33 runs in three games against the SunrRsers and also picked up five wickets, including a four-fer in the Qualifier 1.

Given his all-round prowess, he will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your SEC vs DSG Dream11 team.

