SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 19, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) face off in a rematch of last season's final on Sunday, January 19, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

SEC did well to get their first win of the season in the reverse fixture with Durban less than 48 hours ago, also earning a bonus point to really help their cause. Despite Noor Ahmad's terrific spell with the ball, Tom Abell and Marco Jansen did enough to get SEC to a competitive total post which their bowlers ran the show, bowling Durban out for 107.

While the defending champions will look to build some momentum with back-to-back wins, DSG will want to break their winless run in this fixture. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks.

#3 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (DSG)

Noor Ahmad is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of SA20 2025.

Noor Ahmad's love affair with the SA20 seems to be getting stronger with every passing game. The left-arm mystery spinner spun a web around the SEC batters to keep his side in the game, finishing with extraordinary figures of 4/25 in four overs for Durban, and won the POTM award despite ending up on the losing side.

He'll be keen to create a similar impact in the reverse fixture this evening. Noor has been sensational in the SA20, picking up 18 wickets in only nine matches, averaging only 12.4 with the ball! In his current form, and considering the shaky state of the SEC batting lineup, Noor Ahmad could be a strong Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Ottniel Baartman (BOWL) (SEC)

Proteas pacer Ottniel Baartman was a major reason for their success in the previous editions of the SA20, and he'll need to return to his best if SEC want to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. His spell of 2/17 in three overs against DSG was a start, but his first home match of the season against the same opponent could see him rack up the Dream11 points.

Baartman's extensive skillset allows him to operate with both the new ball and at the death, increasing his wicket-taking potential. At St. George's Park in Gqeberha, Baartman has picked up 14 wickets in six matches, and with that record, he should definitely be in the reckoning for Dream11 captaincy.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Marco Jansen has easily been one of the best and most consistent Dream11 options so far, contributing with either ball or bat in every match. He is a complete all-rounder, and his batting ability has grown so much that he has constantly been promoted up the batting order, especially during the death overs.

He also has an excellent record against the Durban's Super Giants in the league. In six matches, he has picked up 12 wickets at an excellent bowling average of 11.9 and scored a few useful runs. His points ceiling is infinitely high, making him the best Dream11 captaincy choice in this fixture on paper.

