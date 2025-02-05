SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 5, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) go up against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator of the third edition of the SA20 on Wednesday, February 5, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The winner of this clash will meet the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to play for a place in the Final, while the loser gets eliminated. SEC finished in third place on the points table, finishing with five wins and losses apiece in the group stage. Meanwhile, JSK had a mixed campaign but did enough to make it to the playoffs, winning four out of ten games.

With an equal head-to-head record in the league this season, there's not much to separate these two teams.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could reward their backers in this fixture.

Left-handed Proteas batter Jordan Hermann has been shuttled up and down the SEC batting order throughout the season but he finally found his feet batting No. 3, playing a blistering 38-ball 53 in very tricky batting conditions in their final group-stage game against the Paarl Royals, winning the POTM award in the process.

Hermann might not have the best SA20 record, with an average under 25, but he does have an unbeaten 106* to his name, showing that he is capable of playing big innings. He dealt with the Paarl pacers with such ease on Saturday, and he'll play a huge role in taking on the in-form JSK seamers.

While it's a slightly risky move to back someone like Hermann, he could prove to be a handy Dream11 differential.

Moeen Ali has played 16 matches for JSK in the SA20.

Despite being provided endless opportunities in SA20 2025, Moeen Ali simply hasn't clicked. His only notable contribution was a solid spell of 2/21 that unfortunately came in a rain-abandoned contest against the Pretoria Capitals. Aside from that, he is wicketless, also making only 23 runs with the bat in five outings.

While his Dream11 ownership is understandably low, the allure of Moeen Ali as a Dream11 option remains because of his very high points ceiling. An experienced campaigner with a record of stepping up when the going gets tough, his potential to score big with both bat and ball is too much to resist.

Going by his current form, there's a good chance that Moeen's lean patch continues. However, for those Dream11 players willing to take a punt, Moeen could potentially reward them heavily.

#1 Ottneil Baartman (BOWL) (SEC)

Ottneil Baartman, winner of the Bowler of the Season award in the SA20 last season, has had a comparatively sub-par season, going by his high standards. In eight matches, the Proteas pacer has picked up as many wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.71.

However, Baartman is a skillful bowler with a genuine wicket-taking threat who could well finish this match as the Sunrisers' best bowler. He's the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the SA20, with 38 wickets in 23 matches. Baartman is a big-match player who came alive in the playoffs last season, picking up six wickets and one POTM award in two knockout fixtures.

He certainly has the point-scoring potential to become an explosive Dream11 differential.

