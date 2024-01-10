SEC vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan 10, 2023

The first match of the 2024 edition of the SA20 will take place between the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) on Wednesday, January 10, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Led by Aiden Markram, SEC won the inaugural edition of the SA20, beating the Pretoria Capitals in the final. JSK was one of the four teams that qualified for the playoffs, finishing second on the points table after Pretoria, but lost to the Sunrisers in the semi-finals.

They'll be keen on exacting revenge for that loss and opening their campaign with a win. On the other hand, SEC will want to do the same to get their title defense off to a good start. Several top T20 stars will be in action in this match, which will be a center of attraction for Dream11 players.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Liam Dawson (SEC) (ALL)

Spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson is likely to be the lone front-line spinner for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on a surface where the spinners will be very crucial. While Simon Harmer may also feature in the playing XI, Dawson's left-arm spin makes it more likely he picks up wickets, while also potentially contributing with the bat walking in at No. 7 or No. 8.

His ownership is less than 15%, and that makes him a dangerous Dream11 differential for this match.

#2 Leus du Plooy (JSK) (BAT)

Leus Du Plooy had one of the best batting averages in the league last season.

Leus du Plooy was one of the best batters in the inaugural edition of the SA20, scoring 249 runs at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 137.57. He's likely to bat higher up the order for JSK in this match, potentially at No. 3. Due to multiple gears he possesses in his game, and his ability to play spin well makes him an ideal Dream11 pick.

However, despite his stellar numbers, he has an ownership of less than 10% and could be a solid Dream11 differential for those players who're open to go against established international stars for players like du Plooy who have proven themselves at this stage before.

#1 Ottniel Baartman (SEC) (BOWL)

St. George's Park in Gqeberha is the home ground of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and it's the pacers who have had more success at the venue. Ottniel Baartman should be SEC's strike bowler for the tournament in Sisanda Magala's absence, and he is an extremely accomplished T20 bowler who's sure to bring in the wickets this season.

Baartman picked up 12 wickets in seven matches in SA20 2023 at a stellar bowling average of 16.92. His overall T20 career numbers are also impressive, with 68 wickets at an economy of 6.87, which is terrific for a bowler who constantly bowls at the death.

Despite having such great numbers, his ownership hovers around the 5% mark, making him a killer Dream11 differential for those who have crunched the numbers ahead of this contest.