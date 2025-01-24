SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 24, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will lock horns with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 19th match of the third edition of the SA20 2025 on Friday, January 24, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers, led by an unbeaten 68 from Aiden Markram and a four-wicket haul from Marco Jansen, convincingly got past the Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday to register their third successive win. It helped them revive their season from a poor start.

The Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, come into this match on the back of successive defeats, with the latest one a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Paarl Royals. The only team with a game in hand at this stage, a win in tonight's match is essential to their hopes of finishing in the top two.

Trending

Let's now dive right into the top three Dream11 differentials for this game.

#3 Devon Conway (WK) (JSK)

Devon Conway has been a valuable asset to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

With Jonny Bairstow in top form, Dream11 backers have begun to overlook the prolific run accumulator Devon Conway. While his current form for the Joburg Super Kings has left a lot to be desired, he deserves much better than his current Dream11 ownership (around the 40% mark).

Conway not wearing the gloves for JSK this season does dent his Dream11 appeal slightly, but his batting position as an opener somewhat makes up for that. With a T20 average of over 40 and more than 6,000 runs scored Conway has been a top player in T20 leagues across the world.

He's definitely due a big score in the SA20, and given his track record and batting position, he could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

#2 Zak Crawley (BAT) (SEC)

While not possessing numbers as good as Devon Conway, the classy English opener Zak Crawley could be a decent Dream11 differential in this fixture. In six outings this season, Crawley has scored only 82 runs at a sub-par average of 13.66, with only one 30+ score to his name, with his Dream11 ownership understandably dropping.

He's expected to retain his spot in the team for a lack of better replacements, and that makes him a potential differential option. While the runs haven't yet flowed from his bat, his batting position and technical ability suggest that a decent knock is not far away for Crawley.

While not the safest pick, backing Crawley could result in great dividends, making him a high-risk, high-reward Dream11 differential.

#1 Hardus Viljoen (BOWL) (JSK)

Proteas pacer Hardus Viljoen has been one of their best bowlers this season. In two appearances, the experienced cricketer has picked up three wickets at a decent economy rate of 6.66 and a terrific bowling average of 13.33.

He exhibited great control despite bowling to the destructive Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the powerplay in their last outing and is also expected to operate at the death for them.

A proven wicket-taker, Viljoen could produce a sizeable Dream11 haul for his backers in this fixture. He could be a very useful differential to add to your teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️