SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 5, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator of SA20 2025 on Wednesday, February 5, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Overcoming a poor start to the season, the defending champions SEC recovered well, even going on a four-match winning streak at one point to finish the group stage in third place. Their convincing 48-run win over the Paarl Royals to close out the group stage will give them plenty of confidence going into the playoffs.

Their opponents, the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) rode the waves of a topsy-turvy group-stage to make it through to the playoffs although their injury-wrecked campaign has been far from perfect. Nevertheless, they're a side filled with potential match-winners, who will look to keep their title hopes alive with a win.

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

#3 Donovan Ferreira (ALL) (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira is the third-highest wicket-taker for JSK this season.

Donovan Ferreira has been one of the most valuable players this season for the Joburg Super Kings, lifting the team on several occasions with his all-round contributions. He has done more with the ball than you'd have expected him to this season, picking up eight wickets at a terrific economy rate of 5.81.

He's also done well with the bat, scoring 163 runs, averaging a little under 30, but has the highest strike rate in the team (155.23 - min 100 runs scored). The wicket at SuperSport Park has been a rollercoaster, with some really high-scoring and low-scoring matches being played out at the venue.

With that under consideration, someone like Ferreira who has multiple routes to points is a safe bet for Dream11 captaincy.

#2 Aiden Markram (ALL) (SEC)

Aiden Markram is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's highest run-scorer this season. While he hasn't been the most consistent, he has stepped up and delivered on countless occasions. Markram has also increased his usage of himself as a bowler, even picking up two wickets in their most recent win over the Paarl Royals.

His consistency with the bat combined with the potential to score points with the ball make him a reliable captaincy option. On a wicket that could be a belter or a tricky surface, Markram, with his ability to switch gears in a flash is one of the most dependable batters in the SA20 to back.

He should be a solid Dream11 captaincy option for this one.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Marco Jansen is the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the SA20 and has been in fine form throughout the tournament with the ball, also making some very handy contributions with the bat. In fact, in his only innings at SuperSport Park this season, Jansen stood tall with a 35-ball 51, albeit in a losing cause, against the Pretoria Capitals.

His wicket-taking ability with the new ball and later on in the innings in addition to his high propensity to bowl dot ball makes him a Dream11 points magnet. It'll be hard to imagine most Dream11 players not selecting Jansen as either their captain or vice-captain in this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️