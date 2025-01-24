SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 24, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) square off in the 19th match of SA20 2025 on Friday, January 24, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

The defending champions have made a resounding comeback from a poor start to the season, winning three games on the bounce coming into this one, all of them by significant margins.

Meanwhile, JSK's season has taken the opposite trend, as wins in their first two fixtures were followed by one no-result and two defeats. They'll desperately want to get back to winning ways in tonight's fixture and get their campaign back on track.

Trending

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in this fixture.

Moeen Ali has played in 13 matches for the Joburg Super Kings in his SA20 career.

Moeen Ali's SA20 2025 campaign hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. While he started with a solid spell of 2/21 against the Pretoria Capitals, the game was washed out. Returning to the playing XI for the match against the Paarl Royals, Moeen didn't have a good outing, getting out for a score of 1 and going wicketless with figures of 0/33 in three overs.

However, JSK will count on him to step up against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at a venue that has supported spinners. The vastly experienced Moeen has scored more than 7000 runs and picked up close to 250 wickets in his T20 career, and is a proven Fantasy cricket option.

While he isn't in the best of form, he'll remain a decent Dream11 captaincy pick throughout the season.

Barring the back-to-back golden ducks he suffered earlier this season, Aiden Markram has led from the front for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they've fought their way back to the top half of the table after opening their campaign with three successive defeats.

Markram is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 200 runs in six innings, averaging 50.00 with the bat. He likes batting at Gqeberha, averaging 44.5 in 11 innings in the SA20, and picking up five wickets with the ball at the venue.

He has always been a prominent captaincy pick in the SA20, but his current form makes him more appealing as a Dream11 armband option.

Marco Jansen continues to thrive as a Dream11 option, delivering in pretty much every game. He's in red-hot form coming into this fixture, fresh off a four-wicket haul and a handy 24 with the bat in the Sunrisers' 52-run win over the Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday.

He's the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, and also features in the list of top 10 run-getters of the league, a phenomenal achievement considering the talent on show. Jansen as the captain or vice-captain is a no-brainer at this point, and it'd be surprising to see anyone else claiming the title of 'Most Captained Dream11 asset' for this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️