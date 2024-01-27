SEC vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 27, 2024

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) take on MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 20th game of SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 27, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

SEC come into the game after a narrow three-run defeat in a low-scoring thriller against the Pretoria Capitals. While they bowled brilliantly to restrict the Capitals to 125, a rare top-order failure left Tristan Stubbs, and later Liam Dawson, scrambling to keep up with the scoring rate, only to fall agonisingly short at the end.

MI Cape Town are fourth in the points table but have lost their last two games by a sizeable margin. With Ryan Rickleton and Rassie van der Dussen having a couple of off-days, the MICT batting lineup was exposed.

They struggled to score runs against both the Paarl Royals and the Durban Supergiants. They will look to return to winning ways against a side that beat them by four runs in the reverse fixture.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

#3 Adam Rossington (WK) (SEC)

Hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter Adam Rossington replaced his compatriot Tom Abell in SEC's playing XI in their previous game against the Pretoria Capitals.

While he couldn't make much of an impact on a surprisingly bowler-friendly Centurion track, he should look to get his side off to a quick start and rack up the points for boundaries and strike rate from a Dream11 perspective.

While there's a chance Tom Abell reclaims his place in the playing XI, allowing Malan and Hermann to open the batting again, that opening partnership has been too slow. Rossington provides a unique and aggressive dynamic at the top of the order.

If he features, the SEC man would be a quality Dream11 differential pick.

#2 Kieron Pollard (BAT) (MICT)

Kieron Pollard playing for the London Spirit Men's in The Hundred.

MICT captain Kieron Pollard has had a poor SA20 so far, scoring only 64 runs in five innings, including back-to-back ducks.

Apart from an impactful 14-ball 31 in the first game against DSG and a useful spell of 2-22 against SEC, Pollard hasn't done much this season.

However, on what should be a slow and sticky pitch, Pollard's medium pace is likely to come in handy for MICT. Given his knack for picking up wickets, that's certainly an avenue for points. He's also a clutch player, and with this game being a must-win ond for MICT, there's a good chance that he comes to the party with the bat.

You don't get many opportunities to pick a reliable T20 player like Pollard as a differential, and it's one that Dream11 players should capitalise on.

#1 Nuwan Thushara (BOWL) (MICT)

After his stellar debut against the Paarl Royals, Thushara missed MICT's next fixture against the Durban Supergiants but is expected to return to the playing XI at a venue that assists seamers.

Scoring runs at the death isn't easy here, and Thushara's deadly yorkers make it all the more difficult. The seamer with the slingy action has a terrific record in T20s, picking up 109 wickets in 81 games at an average of 18.06.

Bowlers like Pathirana and Malinga have had tremendous wicket-taking success with their bowling action, and with his accuracy and pace, Thushara can do the same.

His ownership level is very low, as he missed the previous game, but he's a great Dream11 differential to invest in for this game.