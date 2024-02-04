SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 4, 2024

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) take on the Paarl Royals (PR) in the final group-stage match of SA20 2024 on Sunday, February 4, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

This is a pretty low-stakes match. Both teams are only looking for form and momentum, with the final league standings decided by the double-header yesterday.

The Paarl Royals need this win more than their opponents as they've slumped to third place on the table after suffering three successive defeats post their stellar start to the season. Considering that they'll be taking on an upbeat Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator, David Miller's side badly needs a win to get back into form.

It might be hard to do so against Aiden Markram's SEC, considering that they convincingly beat the Royals less than 48 hours ago to overtake them and go into second place.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

England batter Dawid Malan's ownership has finally dropped to a differential level, and it's his sub-par performances that are to blame for the same. He doesn't feature in the list of the top 15 run-getters, with even Kieron Pollard, who bats at No. 5 or No. 6, outscoring Malan.

With 122 runs in seven matches, averaging 20.33, and scoring at a woeful strike rate of 103.38, it's a surprise he even is in the playing XI. However, this does present Dream11 players with an opportunity to potentially haul big by backing him as a differential pick.

With not a lot riding on this game, the focus for many players will be on regaining their confidence, and Malan should do the same against this Paarl bowling unit. He is a classy batter with tons of experience, and being an opening batter, there's always lots of potential for a huge Dream11 haul.

Simon Harmer has played 10 Test matches for the Proteas.

Barring that one really successful game against the Durban's Super Giants where he picked up a four-wicket haul, Simon Harmer hasn't had a good tournament. In fact, he's gone wicketless in every other game apart from that one.

That stat should sound alarming to most Dream11 players, but this feels like a game where under-performing players could step up and deliver, and that's why Harmer could be a good differential. Despite his indifferent form with the ball, Harmer has remained in the team and continues to bowl 3-4 overs every game.

The Royals have many out-of-form batters in their top four and plenty of left-handers in their playing XI against whom Harmer could find success. On what should be a spin-friendly venue, this off-spinner who can also bat is a risky yet, potentially rewarding Dream11 differential.

Given Obed McCoy's high standards in the T20 circuit, he has had a middling SA20 2024 so far, picking up nine wickets in as many matches at a very expensive economy rate of 9.56.

However, Dream11 isn't a fantasy platform that pays economy rates much heed. Being the primary death bowler for the Royals, a flurry of wickets towards the end of the SEC innings is a real possibility.

Death bowlers have always been valuable commodities in T20 cricket. Looking at how successful Wayne Parnell has been despite going for runs makes Dream11 players not picking McCoy look really strange. He's definitely a differential you should consider.