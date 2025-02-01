SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 1, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) host the Paarl Royals (PR) for the 28th match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, February 1, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

SEC are fourth on the points table and look set to qualify for the playoffs. However, they'd love to close the group stage out with a win and gain some much-needed momentum ahead of the knockouts, especially after the 10-wicket drubbing they got at the hands of MI Cape Town last time out.

Meanwhile, the Royals suffered a surprise defeat in their last outing against the Joburg Super Kings, allowing MICT to overtake them on the points table. They'll look to reclaim their spot at the top of the points table with a win tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

Aiden Markram is the Sunrisers' highest run-getter this season.

Aiden Markram has had a decent tournament so far and is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's highest run-scorer by a fair distance (253 runs in nine matches). While the defending champions' season hasn't gone the way they'd have expected it to, Markram and company are almost into the playoffs, and the skipper's batting has been a huge reason for the same.

Markram also has solid numbers at St. George's Park, scoring 399 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.72. On what should be a slow and tricky surface, Markram could need to step up with both bat and ball.

His all-round ability and multiple routes to points make him an attractive Dream11 captaincy pick.

#2 Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) (PR)

Arguably the find of this edition of the SA20, 18-year-old Paarl Royals' wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius could be a solid Dream11 captaincy option for this fixture. The southpaw is the second-highest run-scorer this season, with 320 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.56 and a belligerent strike rate of 172.04.

The 18-year-old is also the best boundary-hitter of the tournament by a mile, also featuring in the Top 3 on the list of most sixes hit, making him a solid candidate to benefit from the bonus points for hitting fours and sixes on Dream11.

Lhuan-Pretorius fell three runs short of scoring a T20 century in the reverse fixture against SEC, and there's a good chance he could produce a similar performance tonight, making him a solid Dream11 captaincy option.

The last couple of games haven't been the best for Marco Jansen, with those captaining him on Dream11 not getting the expected returns, but given how high his ownership and backing are, it's a big risk to even think of going against him.

Jansen remains a strong captaincy option for this fixture, especially with his terrific bowling record at this venue. The 24-year-old all-rounder has picked up 18 wickets in just 12 matches at this venue, including 10 wickets in only four matches this season.

He has also shown what he can do with the bat with useful knocks throughout the season, scoring 15 fours and six sixes overall. A proven and consistent Dream11 pick that has almost always delivered in the SA20, Marco Jansen remains a no-brainer as a captaincy option.

