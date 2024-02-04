SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – February 4, 2024

On Sunday, February 4, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) lock horns with Paarl Royals (PR) in the 30th game of the SA20 2024 at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Sunrisers Eastern beat Paarl Royals by 44 runs on Friday (Feb 2). Opting to bat first, Sunrisers set an imposing total of 208-4. Marco Jansen played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 31, supported by Tom Abell (46) and Jordan Hermann (36), along with valuable contributions from Tristan Stubbs (22* off 10). Evan Jones took two wickets for the Royals.

In response, Jason Roy (32) and Jos Buttler (64) provided a perfect start, but Beyers Swanepoel and Liam Dawson, with two wickets each, dismantled the top order within 14 overs. Marco Jansen also delivered an impressive spell of 4-0-34-2 as the Sunrisers were restricted to 164-7.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your SEC vs PR Dream11 team:

#3 Tom Abell (SEC) - 8.0 credits

Tom Abell of Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tom Abell has been the leading run-getter of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has hammered 229 runs in six innings at an excellent average of 57.25.

He has also scored two fifties. Abell scored a fine 46-run knock against the Paarl Royals in his last game and will be eager to produce a similar knock here.

#2 Marco Jansen (SEC) - 9.0 credits

Marco Jansen of Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Credits: X/SunrisersEC)

Marco Jansen has been a solid all-rounder for the Sunrisers, making notable contributions with both bat and ball.

He has smashed 103 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 71 off 31 in the previous game. Jansen has also claimed 11 wickets in eight games at a decent strike rate of 16.27.

Considering his all-round performances, he could be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your SEC vs PR Dream11 teams.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

With a notable average of 45 in nine games, Jos Buttler has smashed 360 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.73.

He scored 64 against Sunrisers in the previous game. Given his recent form and a fifty against the hosts, Buttler is the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your fantasy team.