SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 21

Sharjah (SHA) will be up against Ajman (AJM) in the 21st match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, June 23.

Sharjah have won four out of their seven Emirates D20 matches and are currently second in the points table. They lost their last game against Dubai by 16 runs. Ajman, on the other hand, have won only three out of their seven Emirates D20 matches and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last game against Emirates Blues by four wickets.

SHA vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Gul, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Zahid, Ameer Hamza, Aryan Saxena.

AJM XI

Yasir Kaleem (C & WK), Sagar Kalyan, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Mohammad Azhar, Shahnawaz Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Sandeep Singh.

Match Details

SHA vs AJM, Emirates D20, Match 21

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 156 runs.

Today’s SHA vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir has scored 175 runs, including his highest score of 61, in seven matches. He is currently Ajman's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D20.

Batters

Basil Hameed: Hameed has been in brilliant form with the bat, mustering 155 runs and picking up three wickets.

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Thursday. The last time the two teams faced each other, he scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 166.67.

All-rounders

Shahnawaz Khan: Shahnawaz is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has picked up 13 wickets and scored 74 runs in five outings.

Aayan Khan: Aayan is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 78 runs in addition to picking up five wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Zahoor Khan: Khan is currently his side's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Sultan Ahmed: Sultan has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the Emirates D20, picking up 11 wickets and scoring 51 runs. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Shahnawaz Khan (AJM) - 500 points

Sultan Ahmed (AJM) - 451 points

Nasir Aziz (AJM) - 413 points

Yasir Kaleem (AJM) - 371 points

Zahoor Khan (SHA) - 365 points

Important Stats for SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Shahnawaz Khan: 74 runs and 13 wickets in 5 matches

Nasir Aziz: 53 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Sultan Ahmed: 51 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Zahoor Khan: 41 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches

Aayan Khan: 78 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Yasir Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Nasir Aziz, Aayan Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Muhammad Zahid.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Shahnawaz Khan.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Basil Hameed, Sandeep Singh, Fayyaz Ahmad, Dawood Ejaz, Nasir Aziz, Aayan Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Shahnawaz Khan. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

