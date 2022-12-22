Sharjah (SHA) will lock horns with Ajman (AJM) in the 22nd match of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Thursday, December 22.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sharjah have won five out of their seven matches and are currently second in the points table. They defeated Dubai by just two runs in their last match. Ajman, on the other hand, have won just one of their seven matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Emirates Blues by 20 runs.

SHA vs AJM Match Details

The 22nd match of the Emirates D20 will be played on December 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 06:00 pm IST.

SHA vs AJM, Emirates D20, Match 22

Date and Time: 22 December 2022, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SHA vs AJM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 144 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 144

Average second-innings score: 137

SHA vs AJM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sharjah: W-W-W-L-W

Nakuru Leopards: L-L-L-L-L

SHA vs AJM probable playing 11s for today’s match

SHA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SHA Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Usman Khan, Amjad Gul, Harsh Desai, Karnal Zahid, Zainullah Zain, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik, Hazrat Luqman.

AJM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AJM Probable Playing 11

Nasir Aziz (C), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan (WK), Dawood Ijaz, Ansh Tandon, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Sultan Ahmed, Zohaib Gujjar, Muhammad Uzair, Saqib Manshad.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Chopra (7 matches, 168 runs, Strike Rate: 106.33)

Rahul Chopra has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament, scoring 168 runs in seven innings. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Ajman in this ongoing season.

Top Batter pick

Usman Khan (5 matches, 203 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 125.31 and Economy Rate: 9.80)

Usman is a quality player who can do well with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 125+ and also picked up three wickets in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Adeel Malik (7 matches, 40 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 90.91 and Economy Rate: 6.19)

Adeel Malik can provide you with some crucial points with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. In seven matches, he has picked up eight wickets and scored 40 runs as well.

Top Bowler pick

Saqib Manshad (6 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.13)

Saqib has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

SHA vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem has scored 193 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 162.18 and also picked up 11 wickets in his seven outings. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Wajid Khan

Wajid is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side in this upcoming fixture. In seven matches, he has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 175+ and scalped seven wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem: 193 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Saqib Manshad: 22 runs and 15 wickets in 6 matches

Wajid Khan: 158 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches

Usman Khan: 203 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

Karnal Zahid: 13 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches

SHA vs AJM match expert tips

Karnal Zahid

Karnal Zahid is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side so far this season with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.45. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Sagar Kalyan.

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, Wajid Khan, Mohammad Nadeem.

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Hazrat Luqman, Karnal Zahid.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Dawood Ijaz.

All-rounders: Wajid Khan, Mohammad Nadeem.

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Saqib Manshad, Karnal Zahid.

