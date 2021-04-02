SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 2nd, 2021

In the 23rd match of the Emirates D10 League, Sharjah will take on Emirates Blue at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Team Sharjah are currently at the third spot on the points table with five wins from eight encounters so. They come into this fixture having defeated Dubai by five wickets in their previous contest. Team Dubai posted 103/5 in 10 overs after electing to bat first. In response, Sharjah took just 8.2 overs to chase down the total.

On the other hand, Team Emirates Blues hold the second slot on the points table with five wins from the seven games so far. They come into this game having lost to Ajman by 19 runs in their previous encounter. Asked to bat first, Ajman posted 108/8 in 10 overs. However, Emirates could score only 89/8 in response.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad(c), Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Rohan Mustafa, Khalid Shah, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Unaib Rehman

Emirates Blues

Waheed Ahmed(c), Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Boota(wk), Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin, Mohammad Azhar, Aryan Lakra

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, Match 23

Date and Time: April 2, 2021. 8.45 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The strip at this ground is one on which batters have enjoyed scoring a lot of runs. While there hasn't been much for the pacers, the spinners have picked up the most number of wickets, and that trend might continue today as well.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Akif Raja, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-captain: Vriitya Aravind

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah Khan, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Mohammad Boota, Vice-captain: CP Rizwan