SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – Jan 12th, 2021

Match 13 of the Indian Women's T20 Cup pits the table-toppers Sheen Sports against Ameya Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio on Tuesday.

Sheen Sports have been impressive in this tournament with three wins in seven games. Riding on the fortunes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, Sheen Sports look well on course for a successful campaign. The likes of Rakshitha Krishnappa and Simren Henry too have chipped in with vital contributions.

Their opponents, Ameya Sports are at the bottom of the table with only one win so far. Despite having a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience, Ameya have struggled in the crucial stages.

Although their previous encounter against Sheen Sports ended in a loss, they will bank on the likes of Mona Meshram and Anuja Patil to deliver as they desperately seek a win.

With both sides eyeing a win, another cracking encounter awaits at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi (WK).

Ameya Sports

Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Sheen Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Deepti Sharma, Rakshitha Krishanappa (C), Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Ellutla Padmaja, Niranjana Nagararajan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simren Henry and Krishika Reddy

Ameya Sports

Tirush Kamini, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nikki Prasad, Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Pooja Kumari, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, and Sahana Pawar

Match Details

Match: Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 13

Date: 12th January 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides at this venue with something on offer for both the batters and the bowlers. While the pacers should get some swing early on, the spin will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the game.

As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, making it hard for the batters to get them away from the fence. Both teams would ideally want to bat first and make the most of the conditions. 120-140 should be a good total, given the nature of the surface and the batting depth on either roster.

SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, V Krishnamurthy, S Henry, P Kumari, D Sharma, A Patil, N Prasad, R Krishnappa, N Nagarajan and S Pawar

Captain: J Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: A Patil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, M Meshram, S Henry, P Kumari, D Sharma, A Patil, N Prasad, R Krishnappa, R Gayakwad, and S Pawar

Captain: D Sharma, Vice-Captain: A Patil