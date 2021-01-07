SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – January 8th, 2020

The opening game of Matchday 4 will see Sheen Sports taking on Kini RR Sports, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore, as a part of the ongoing T20 India Nippon Cup 2021. Both sides have four points from three games so far. The only thing that separates the two sides is their respective Net Run Rates.

The last time the two sides met, Sheen Sports were asked to bat first and they posted a total of 135 runs on the board. In response, Kini RR Sports managed to get only 113 for the loss of nine wickets. The former side exhibited excellent all-round cricketing skills and won the game by 22 runs.

With two strong sides up against each other and two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a tough contest on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi (WK).

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru, Nuzhat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmitha Dutta, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG, Architha U Bhandary and Disha Mohan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sheen Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Kini RR Sports

Vellaswamy Vanitha, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Challuru Prathyusha (c), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Chandu V.

Match Details

Match: Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Match 7

Date: 8th January 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The track at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has been in favor of the bowlers throughout the tournament. Both the pacers and the spinners have fared well on this track. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming games as well.

Initially, the shorter boundaries played a key role in helping the batters build on a high score. But, the last few games have seen low-scoring encounters. The side batting first will have to get a total of around 140-150 to give the bowlers an easy task while defending the total.

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, J Rodrigues, P Raut, V Vanita, S Henry, D Sharma, P Challuru, R Krishnappa, A Reddy, R Gayakwa,d, and N Nagarajan.

Captain: J Rodrigues Vice-Captain: A Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, J Rodrigues, V Dinesh, V Vanita, S Henry, D Sharma, P Challuru, R Krishnappa, A Reddy, R Gayakwad and R Yadav.

Captain: D Sharma Vice-Captain: A Reddy