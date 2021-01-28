SIN v CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 29th, 2021

Sindh will lock horns with Central Punjab in the first semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2021 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi.

Sindh finished atop the points table with 14 points from 10 games, having won seven games and lost three. Central Punjab, on the other hand, finished fourth with 10 points.

The two sides met each other twice during the league phase. In the first outing, Central Punjab were bowled out for 287 runs. Sindh chased the target courtesy a fine century from Khurram Manzoor, winning the game by six wickets.

The second encounter between the two sides saw Central Punjab chase 278 runs with four wickets and nine balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, and Sharjeel Khan.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Central Punjab, Semi-Final 1

Date: January 29, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex is known for high-scoring encounters. The last few games at this venue have seen scores of 350+ in both innings, with the side chasing having won most of them. Thus, both captains should opt to field first upon winning the toss.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIN v CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Shafiq, Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Khurram Manzoor, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hassan Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, and Mohammad Asghar.

Captain: Saad Nasim Vice-Captain: Rizwan Hussain

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Shafiq, Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hassan Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, and Mohammad Asghar.

Captain: Usman Qadir Vice-Captain: Qasim Akram