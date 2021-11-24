SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 16

Sindh (SIN) and Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns in the 16th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

Sindh have 52 points in their bag and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They have drawn their last five matches. Balochistan, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the standings with 49 points. They fell 15 runs short in their last match against Northern.

SIN vs BAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Asad Shafiq (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasan (WK), Ammad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Suleman, Saad Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabish Khan.

BAL XI

Imran Butt (C), Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan (WK), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawar, Imam-ul Haq, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Raza ul Hassan, Taj Wali.

Match Details

SIN vs BAL, Match 16, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date and Time: 24th November 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex is a batting paradise. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 323 runs.

Today’s SIN vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan: Khan has been in decent form with the bat in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 351 runs at an average of 70.20 in five matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahsan Ali: Ali has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last two matches, scoring 303 runs, including a magnificent triple century. He can play a big knock in the upcoming fixture as well.

Imam-ul Haq: Haq has scored 488 runs at an outstanding average of 162-plus in four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Balochistan in the tournament.

All-rounders

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 55 runs and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 2.70 in two matches.

Akbar-ur-Rehman: Rehman has scored 50 runs in the only Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match he has played this season. He is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball against Sindh.

Bowlers

Mohammad Asghar: Asghar has bowled exceptionally well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, having picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.26.

Taj Wali: Wali has taken seven wickets, including the best figures of 5/47, in his three outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Butt (BAL) - 343 points

Mohammad Asghar (SIN) - 321 points

Mohammad Hasan (SIN) - 307 points

Saad Khan (SIN) - 298 points

Bismillah Khan (BAL) - 280 points

Important Stats for SIN vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Imam-ul Haq: 488 runs in 4 matches; SR - 51.20

Saad Khan: 453 runs in 5 matches; SR - 63.09

Imran Butt: 442 runs in 5 matches; SR - 48.25

Mohammad Asghar: 28 runs and 20 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 34.56 and ER - 3.26

Bismillah Khan: 351 runs in 5 matches; SR - 61.68

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul Haq, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Taj Wali, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Akbar-ur-Rehman. Vice-captain: Imam-ul Haq.

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Hasan, Khurram Manzoor, Imam-ul Haq, Imran Butt, Ahsan Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Mir Hamza, Taj Wali, Mohammad Asghar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Imran Butt. Vice-captain: Akbar-ur-Rehman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar